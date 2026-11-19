MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Nov 19 (NNN) -- Cambodia says next week's third round of United Nations-backed maritime talks with Thailand in Kuala Lumpur is“another positive step” towards resolving their overlapping maritime claims.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration announced on Wednesday that the third meeting of the Conciliation Commission under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), between Thailand and Cambodia, will take place in Kuala Lumpur, from Nov 24 to 27.

“This marks another positive step in the peaceful process initiated by Cambodia to resolve the two countries' maritime differences.

“Building on the momentum from previous meetings, the Commission and the Parties will advance discussions on the delimitation of the maritime boundary, with a particular focus on its technical aspects,” the Cambodian Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The ministry said the session would also provide an opportunity to identify further areas of common understanding and agreement.

The first meeting was held in Singapore from Sept 14 to 16, while the second took place in The Hague, the Netherlands, from Oct 14 to 18.

In June, Cambodia initiated compulsory conciliation proceedings under UNCLOS, following Thailand's termination of the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU 44) earlier this year.

The agreement outlines a framework for resolving overlapping continental shelf claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

“Cambodia will approach the forthcoming discussions in Kuala Lumpur in a spirit of good faith, cooperation and mutual respect and looks forward to working with the Commission and Thailand towards a fair and lasting outcome,” said the foreign ministry.

Cambodia has outlined three possible outcomes it hopes to achieve through the talks. Its first objective is to reach a treaty with Thailand establishing a single maritime boundary between the two countries. If that is not possible, it wants a deal to develop and share resources in the disputed area until the two countries agree on a boundary.

If neither works, it will ask the commission for recommendations to guide future negotiations, the statement said.

Cambodia's delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as agent, with Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Koeut Rith as chief negotiator and Lam Chea, minister in charge of border affairs, as deputy agent.

--NNN