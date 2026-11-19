IAEA Chief Urges Renewed Iran Nuclear Talks Amid Verification Challenges
(MENAFN) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has urged Iran and international stakeholders to resume diplomatic engagement and negotiations over Tehran's nuclear activities, warning that the agency cannot conduct essential inspections at most of the country's officially declared nuclear sites.
“A return to diplomacy and negotiations aimed at finding a solution to issues related to Iran’s nuclear program is imperative,” Grossi said in his opening remarks to the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna on Wednesday.
He explained that the agency had received no updates from Iranian authorities concerning the condition of declared nuclear materials and facilities, with the exception of the Bushehr nuclear power station. Inspectors have also been unable to obtain permission to carry out verification visits at the affected locations.
Grossi further warned that the IAEA had lost its ability to maintain a continuous record of Iran's previously reported uranium stockpiles enriched to concentrations of up to 60%, following military strikes in June 2025.
He stressed that the absence of inspection access and reliable information prevents the agency from establishing whether any declared nuclear material has been transferred away from its intended peaceful purposes.
The IAEA chief called on Tehran to consider implementing a series of gradual technical arrangements that could facilitate the return of international inspectors and help restore the agency's verification activities.
“A return to diplomacy and negotiations aimed at finding a solution to issues related to Iran’s nuclear program is imperative,” Grossi said in his opening remarks to the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna on Wednesday.
He explained that the agency had received no updates from Iranian authorities concerning the condition of declared nuclear materials and facilities, with the exception of the Bushehr nuclear power station. Inspectors have also been unable to obtain permission to carry out verification visits at the affected locations.
Grossi further warned that the IAEA had lost its ability to maintain a continuous record of Iran's previously reported uranium stockpiles enriched to concentrations of up to 60%, following military strikes in June 2025.
He stressed that the absence of inspection access and reliable information prevents the agency from establishing whether any declared nuclear material has been transferred away from its intended peaceful purposes.
The IAEA chief called on Tehran to consider implementing a series of gradual technical arrangements that could facilitate the return of international inspectors and help restore the agency's verification activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment