MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy, themed "Power and Influence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: A Regional Perspective on the Changing Cyber Environment," has opened in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The conference brings together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, research institutions and the private sector from various countries.

The event will address key issues including the impact of artificial intelligence on international relations, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, interstate cooperation in cyberspace, information security and critical infrastructure protection.

The conference is co-organized by Azerbaijan's Special Communication and Information Security State Service and Romania's National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics, with the participation of the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Security Service and other local partners.

Discussions will also focus on the impact of artificial intelligence on international relations and diplomacy, cyber alliances and strategic autonomy, the growing geopolitical role of major technology companies, information warfare, and threats posed by deepfake technologies.

Other topics on the agenda include strengthening trust in cyberspace, responsible state behavior, critical infrastructure protection and managing cross-border cybersecurity risks.

The conference is expected to bring together international experts, ambassadors accredited to Azerbaijan, diplomats, and representatives of government agencies and international organizations.

The first International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy was held in Azerbaijan in 2024, bringing together nearly 120 participants from more than 30 countries.

Will be updated