MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Msheireb Properties, in collaboration with Inc. Arabia, today concluded the second edition of Downtown Tech Summit at Barahat Msheireb, convening over 800 founders, investors and technology enthusiasts for a day of conversations on what it takes to build globally competitive companies from the region. The summit opened in the presence of leaders from Qatar's government, business and innovation community.

Having debuted in 2025 as a two-day public technology showcase, Downtown Tech returned this year in a new format: a condensed, one-day programme of high-level sessions designed for the people funding and building the region's technology companies. The collaboration with Inc. Arabia brought the publication's editorial perspective and regional network to the programme, while Barahat Msheireb, the largest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region, offered a welcoming setting for an event focused on innovation and sustainable growth.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said:“Msheireb Downtown Doha was designed as a city where ideas are tested and turned into tangible solutions, and Downtown Tech Summit opens that approach to everyone. In collaboration with Inc. Arabia, this second edition brought together the founders and investors shaping the region's technology sector, and through Azal, the strongest solutions will move from the stage to pilots across the city. We thank our partners, speakers and guests for their contributions, and look forward to celebrating the winners.”

The programme opened with welcome remarks from Amna Al-Malki, Senior Officer, Corporate Communications, on behalf of Msheireb Properties, and Anas Abbar, co-founder and Group CEO of 7awi Media Group, on behalf of Inc. Arabia. The conversation then turned to resilience, as Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman of Wamda Group, joined Aby Sam Thomas, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Arabia, for a fireside chat titled“Never Waste a Crisis”, reflecting on how disruption can become an opportunity for those building in the Arab world. Hamad Al Hajri, founder and CEO of Snoonu, followed with a candid account of the momentum, milestones and lessons behind the platform's growth.

Building on these stories, two panel discussions widened the lens.“Homegrown in MENA; Competing with the World”, moderated by Salma Ahmed, Managing Editor of Inc. Arabia, examined what GCC companies need to compete internationally, with Issa Nassar, founder and CEO of Databuddy; Mariia Shevchenko, co-founder and CEO of GRO Solutions; and Yousof Omeish, Growth Lead at Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP).

The closing panel,“Building Tomorrow, Today”, moderated by Indica Amarasinghe, Chapter Director of Startup Grind Doha, explored how technology is being turned into tangible impact across the region, with Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, Partner at Rasmal Ventures; Dr. Ammar Alali, founder and CEO of Strataphy; Nayef Al-Ibrahim, Founding Partner and CEO of Ibtechar; and Ekaterina Demenkova, co-founder and CEO of SUFRA.

Between the two panels, the summit turned the spotlight on innovation within the city itself, hosting the final pitches of Azal, the innovation programme of Doha Design District, powered by Msheireb Properties. Introducing the session, Ali Khalifa Al-Hetmi, Manager of Smart City Innovation at Msheireb Properties, confirmed that Azal Innovation Programme will continue as an annual programme. Five finalists then presented their smart city and sustainability solutions for Msheireb Downtown Doha to the jury, having been shortlisted from 102 submissions across 40 nationalities, including 67 from start-ups.

The programme is supported by Strategic Partners Siemens and Qatar Science & Technology Park, with Siemens contributing technical expertise to the assessment of proposals and QSTP providing guidance and training to prepare the finalists for their pitches. The two winners, one for Best Smart City Innovation and one for Best Smart City Sustainability, will be announced tomorrow at the opening of the Best in Business Awards Doha 2026 Gala Dinner, which will go on to celebrate this year's Best in Business honourees. The winning proposals are expected to be piloted in Msheireb Downtown Doha in 2027.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

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