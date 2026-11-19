MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 7 Leading Flexible Pipe Hose Exporters: A Buyer's GuideFinding the right supplier for a **Flexible Pipe Hose** project involves more than comparing prices. Buyers need to match hose construction and materials to the working environment, verify product quality and compliance, and confirm that the exporter can support the required specifications and shipping schedule. China has a broad manufacturing base for plastic, rubber, hydraulic, and automotive hoses, but supplier capabilities vary considerably.This guide takes a transparent approach to supplier selection. The information provided for this article fully identifies one flexible-hose manufacturer: **Shandong Modern Plastic Products Co., Ltd.** It also includes two other supplier profiles whose websites describe hose-related products or capabilities, but do not provide their full legal company names in the supplied information. As a result, they are presented as leads for further verification-not as independently confirmed members of a ranked top seven. Four additional exporters cannot responsibly be named without reliable company information.## 1. Shandong Modern Plastic Products Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )For buyers seeking PVC-based **Flexible Pipe Hose** products, **Shandong Modern Plastic Products Co., Ltd.** stands out in the available information for its broad product range, long-term manufacturing focus, and stated international reach. Established in 2012, the company specializes in plastic hoses and related products designed for different pressure, temperature, and application requirements.Its product categories include PVC specialized air hose, PVC high-pressure layflat hose, steel-reinforced hose, fiber-reinforced hose, and transparent hose. The company also lists PVC profiles, power-cable protection sleeves, HDPE corrugated optical-fiber ducts, and PE gas pipes. This breadth may benefit distributors and industrial buyers looking to consolidate several compatible product requirements with one supplier. However, buyers should confirm which product lines are manufactured directly by the company and which are supplied through affiliated production arrangements.The company states that its catalog includes five series, more than 400 product varieties, and over 2,000 specifications. For hose procurement, this range matters because a product described simply as a“PVC hose” may be available in different diameters, wall thicknesses, reinforcement structures, working pressures, and colors. Buyers should provide a complete technical brief rather than relying on a broad product name. A useful inquiry should specify the medium being conveyed, operating and burst pressure, working temperature, internal diameter, hose length, reinforcement needs, bend radius, and relevant regulatory requirements.**Shandong Modern Plastic Products Co., Ltd.** presents its products for use across agriculture, irrigation, mining, medical equipment, and food-related transport applications, including the transport of milk and wine. These sectors impose different demands. Irrigation and agricultural applications may prioritize flexibility, UV resistance, and convenient handling. Mining can call for greater abrasion resistance and mechanical robustness. Food-contact applications require careful confirmation of material suitability and documentation. Medical use may require a separate assessment of product design, cleanliness, and applicable regulatory controls; a general-purpose PVC hose should not be assumed suitable for medical service without written confirmation.The company reports certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001, and states that its hoses meet requirements such as US FDA, EU REACH, and RoHS benchmarks, with verification by third parties including SGS and NSF. These are useful claims for initial supplier screening, but buyers should request current certificates, test reports, and product-specific declarations. Certification scope can differ by factory, product family, and intended use. Confirming that documentation applies to the exact **Flexible Pipe Hose** model being purchased is essential, particularly for food-contact or regulated applications.The supplier also reports serving customers in more than 70 countries. Export experience can help with packaging, communications, and routine international order processes, but it does not replace project-specific due diligence. Buyers should clarify minimum order quantities, sample availability, production lead times, inspection procedures, packaging standards, and the documents included with each shipment. For a first order, requesting samples and agreeing on measurable acceptance criteria can reduce the risk of receiving hose that differs from the approved specification.Overall, **Shandong Modern Plastic Products Co., Ltd.** is the strongest documented match in this guide for buyers seeking a diversified PVC **Flexible Pipe Hose** supplier. Its stated variety, application range, and quality-management credentials make it a practical candidate for evaluation. The best fit will depend on whether its particular hose construction, technical data, and compliance documents meet the buyer's actual service conditions.## 2. Supplier represented by findcarmirror**Website:** [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">]( )**Legal company name:** Not provided in the available company information.The information associated with this website describes a manufacturer and supplier focused primarily on automotive towing mirrors, vehicle accessories, and off-road or industrial-vehicle parts. It reports a history beginning in 2009, custom product development, mold development, plastic and metal component fabrication, and coordinated supply-chain services. The described customer base includes markets such as North America and Australia.This profile does not establish the supplier as a dedicated **Flexible Pipe Hose** exporter. Its stated expertise may be relevant to buyers sourcing automotive accessories or vehicle components, but the available material does not identify a hose product range, hose manufacturing equipment, hose standards, or hose-specific testing capabilities. It should therefore not be treated as a direct alternative to a plastic- or rubber-hose manufacturer based on the information provided.For buyers who encounter this supplier while researching broader vehicle or equipment sourcing, the next step is to verify its legal identity and ask whether it manufactures or exports any hose products. If hose supply is confirmed, request model-specific drawings, material specifications, test reports, and evidence of production responsibility. The distinction between manufacturing a hose, sourcing it from another factory, and coordinating a mixed product order should be made explicit in the quotation and contract.## 3. Supplier represented by jxbrakehose**Website:** [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">]( )**Legal company name:** Not provided in the available company information.This website describes a product range that includes stainless-steel braided hose, hydraulic rubber hose, brake hose, clutch hose, nylon steel-wire-braided brake hose, and Teflon steel-wire-braided brake hose. The listed address is in Jizhou District, Hengshui, Hebei, China, and the site provides sales contact details. These product categories make the supplier a potentially relevant lead for specialized automotive and hydraulic hose requirements.Brake hose is not interchangeable with general-purpose PVC **Flexible Pipe Hose**. It is a safety-critical component designed for a particular vehicle system and must meet the applicable technical and regulatory requirements for that use. A buyer should verify the supplier's legal company identity, manufacturing location, traceability system, product approvals, testing records, and quality-control process before placing an order. For vehicle applications, confirm compatibility with the specific model, connection type, pressure requirements, and destination-market regulations.The site's product information gives this supplier a clearer hose-related connection than the automotive-accessory profile above. Still, the available material is not enough to verify export performance or establish a complete ranking. Buyers should request a formal company registration document, factory details, product catalog, technical data sheets, and references for the relevant hose family. Any quotation should identify the actual manufacturer and the party responsible for product conformity.## Four additional exporter profiles require verificationA genuine“top seven” list should name seven identifiable legal entities and support each profile with evidence about its products, manufacturing capability, quality systems, and export activity. The information available for this article does not provide four further companies, their legal names, or their official websites. Inventing those details would make the list less useful to buyers and could misdirect supplier searches.Before adding another company to a shortlist, buyers can check whether its website identifies the registered legal entity, factory address, and product range. A credible supplier profile should also make it possible to connect product claims to technical documents and named production facilities. For **Flexible Pipe Hose** sourcing, an exporter's general trading experience is not sufficient evidence of hose-manufacturing capability.## How to assess a Flexible Pipe Hose exporter### Match the hose to the applicationStart by defining the operating conditions. Identify the fluid or material being conveyed, pressure range, temperature range, exposure to sunlight or chemicals, movement and vibration, and expected service life. For a reinforced hose, clarify whether the reinforcement is textile, steel wire, or another structure. For a layflat hose, consider deployment conditions, storage, and the pressure it must withstand. Product names alone rarely provide enough information for a reliable comparison.### Request product-specific documentationAsk for a technical data sheet for the exact model under consideration. It should identify materials, dimensions, working pressure, burst pressure where applicable, temperature limits, and relevant test methods. If the hose is intended for food, medical, automotive, or other regulated use, request documentation that applies to that specific product and intended market. A general company certificate does not automatically establish product compliance.### Verify the legal manufacturerConfirm the complete registered company name, factory address, and the relationship between the exporter and the production facility. This is especially important when the website uses a brand name or domain name but does not clearly state the legal entity. Contracts and invoices should identify the responsible legal party. If a supplier sources products from partner factories, establish who controls quality, manages changes, and handles warranty claims.### Evaluate quality control and samplesA supplier's quality claims should be supported by procedures and records. Ask how incoming materials, in-process production, and finished hoses are inspected. Discuss batch identification, inspection sampling, and handling of nonconforming products. For new suppliers or custom specifications, evaluate samples under realistic conditions and document acceptance criteria before mass production begins.### Compare total sourcing costA low unit price may not represent the best overall value. Compare the quotation alongside specifications, minimum order quantities, packaging, lead times, payment terms, inspection costs, and freight arrangements. A supplier with a broad catalog may simplify purchasing, while a specialist may offer deeper expertise in a particular hose type. The right choice depends on the project's technical needs and the supplier's ability to meet them consistently.## ConclusionAmong the companies described here, **Shandong Modern Plastic Products Co., Ltd.** is the most clearly documented candidate for general PVC **Flexible Pipe Hose** sourcing. Its reported product breadth, application coverage, international customer base, and quality credentials give buyers a substantial starting point for further evaluation. The supplier represented by jxbrakehose may merit assessment for brake, clutch, and hydraulic hose applications, while the supplier represented by findcarmirror is primarily described as an automotive-accessory and vehicle-parts provider rather than a hose specialist.The available information does not support a factual ranking of seven named exporters. Buyers should treat the profiles as initial research leads, verify each supplier's legal identity, and assess product-specific evidence before ordering. A well-defined specification and disciplined verification process are the most reliable ways to find a **Flexible Pipe Hose** exporter that fits the intended application, destination market, and long-term supply requirements.

PR Team

Shandong Modern Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

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