MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 5 Leading Printed Circuit Board Layers Exporters: A Capability-Based GuidePrinted Circuit Board Layers are a key consideration when selecting a PCB manufacturer. Layer count affects routing density, board size, signal integrity, thermal design, manufacturing complexity, and cost. For buyers sourcing multilayer boards internationally, the right supplier is not simply the one offering the highest layer count. It is the manufacturer whose documented capabilities, engineering support, quality controls, and production model best match the project.This guide reviews the companies identified in the supplied information and focuses on their relevance to Printed Circuit Board Layers and related PCB manufacturing needs. It is a capability-based overview, not a verified ranking by export volume: the available information does not include customs records, export figures, or comparable delivery data. It also identifies only three manufacturers, so naming two additional companies to complete a top-five list would require information that has not been provided. No unsupported companies or export claims are added.## What Buyers Should Evaluate When Comparing Printed Circuit Board LayersA PCB's layer count is only one part of its technical specification. Buyers should also review the intended stack-up, board material, copper weight, impedance requirements, via structure, surface finish, operating environment, and production quantity. A multilayer design may need controlled impedance and dependable layer-to-layer connectivity, while an HDI board may require fine-pitch routing and dense interconnections. Flex and rigid-flex products introduce different mechanical and material considerations.For export-oriented sourcing, communication and repeat-order consistency matter as well. Buyers should confirm how a manufacturer handles engineering files, design revisions, inspection records, packaging, and production changes. The information below highlights the capabilities specifically stated by each company, rather than assuming that every manufacturer offers every layer count or process.## 1. Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD**Official website: **Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD is the most extensively described company in the information available for this guide. Established in Shenzhen in 2020, the company presents itself as a turnkey PCB and PCB assembly manufacturer. Its stated services cover PCB fabrication, component procurement, PCB assembly, finished-product assembly, testing, and packing and delivery. This end-to-end model is relevant to buyers who want to coordinate board production and downstream assembly through one supplier.### Printed Circuit Board Layers and board formatsThe company lists standard PCBs with a stated range of **1–8 layers**, using FR-4, CEM-1, aluminum, and copper-base materials. This gives buyers a defined starting point for standard board projects, from simpler layouts to designs requiring more routing layers. The available information does not specify every possible stack-up, copper weight, board thickness, or impedance tolerance, so those requirements should be confirmed directly during quotation and engineering review.For projects that require more specialized construction, Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD also lists flex and rigid-flex capabilities. Its stated range is **1–6 layers for standard flexible PCBs** and **4–22 layers for rigid-flex PCBs**. The company identifies FR-4, polyimide, aluminum, and steel as possible stiffener materials and states that rigid-flex HDI lamination cycles can reach up to four. These details may be relevant to compact products where designers need to combine rigid component-mounting areas with flexible interconnections.The company also describes high-frequency and advanced PCB services using materials such as Rogers and Taconic, along with hybrid-material pressing. Listed applications include radar, satellite, and drone products. Surface finishes mentioned include hard gold, ENIG, and ENEPIG. Because the information does not provide detailed dielectric specifications or frequency limits, buyers should submit the stack-up and electrical requirements for confirmation rather than infer suitability from material names alone.### Turnkey manufacturing and assemblyA notable feature of Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD is the breadth of its assembly offering. The company lists prototype PCB assembly for product research and development, verification, and trial production, with stated quantities of 1–500 pieces and lead times of three to nine days. It describes SMT and through-hole assembly, lead-free processing, reflow and wave soldering, and support for component packages including 01005, 0201, 0402, 0603, 0805, and BGA.For larger or more integrated projects, the company offers turnkey PCB assembly, parts sourcing, and box-build assembly. Its box-build description includes plastic case molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, packaging, labeling, memory and MCU programming, finished-product testing, and aging. These services can be useful when buyers want to move from bare Printed Circuit Board Layers to a tested, packaged electronic product without separately coordinating several manufacturing vendors.### Production infrastructure and quality informationShenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD reports six SMT lines, four DIP lines, an 8,000-square-meter workshop, and use of a Manufacturing Execution System. It also states that it holds ISO 9001 quality system certification and refers to 3D AOI, SPI, and functional testing support. Those details provide an initial view of its production and inspection resources, but prospective customers should request current certificates, inspection plans, and process-specific quality documentation for their own application.The company identifies industrial control, automotive, communications, medical, aerospace, Internet of Things, and anti-drone products among its fields. These are stated application areas, not a guarantee that every product or facility is qualified for every regulated or safety-critical use. Buyers should verify applicable certifications, traceability needs, material controls, and acceptance criteria before placing an order.**Why consider Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD for Printed Circuit Board Layers?** Its published layer ranges cover standard, flexible, and rigid-flex boards, while its wider offering connects fabrication with component sourcing, assembly, and box-build services. It may be a fit for projects that value an integrated workflow. The key next step is to confirm the exact stack-up, process limits, certifications, and delivery plan for the target design.## 2. Manufacturer represented by**Official website: ****Legal company name: Not stated in the supplied company information.**The materials supplied for this manufacturer describe a one-stop sourcing provider for multilayer, HDI, flexible, rigid-flex, and metal-core PCB and PCBA solutions, from prototypes to series production. Because the supplied information does not state the company's full legal name, this guide does not substitute a brand name or domain name for that missing legal identity. Buyers should confirm the contracting entity and its registered company name directly through the official website before proceeding.### Multilayer and high-density design supportFor buyers focused on Printed Circuit Board Layers, the manufacturer's description is particularly relevant because it explicitly presents multilayer PCB production for complex electronic designs. It highlights stable high-speed signal transmission, high routing density, and layer-to-layer connectivity as design needs addressed by its multilayer offering. The supplied material does not state a maximum layer count, so projects should be assessed individually rather than assuming a specific upper limit.The manufacturer also lists HDI PCBs for fine-pitch components, compact layouts, and high-density interconnection requirements. Its broader portfolio includes flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, metal-core PCBs, and high-frequency PCBs. These options can matter when a design's requirements extend beyond conventional rigid multilayer construction-for example, when space, movement, heat dissipation, or radio-frequency performance influences the board architecture.### Engineering coordination and production continuityThe company describes engineering discussions around Gerber files, layer stack-up, impedance control, copper weight, surface finish, and IPC Class 2 and Class 3 tolerances. It also refers to material options including FR-4, Rogers, Panasonic, aluminum-base materials, and polyimide. These details suggest that technical review and material selection form part of its stated service model. Exact material grades, process availability, tolerances, and acceptance requirements should be confirmed for each design.The supplied information also emphasizes traceable quality for repeat orders, including locked records, incoming and outgoing quality inspection, and process traceability. It mentions engineering drawing revisions, BOM review, custom packaging, lifecycle management, and change control. For international buyers, these operational details can be as important as the initial layer count: consistent records and revision management help reduce the risk of variation between prototype and repeat production.The manufacturer states that it supports global OEM and ODM projects and has more than 15 years of certified PCB and PCBA manufacturing experience. These are company-provided statements; buyers should verify relevant certificates, manufacturing location, legal contracting details, and the scope of services during supplier qualification. Based on the information available, its strongest visible fit is a buyer seeking a broad PCB technology portfolio and structured engineering coordination. Its actual suitability for a particular number of Printed Circuit Board Layers depends on confirmation of the required stack-up and manufacturing limits.## 3. SHENZHEN LIANCHUANG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.**Official website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">**SHENZHEN LIANCHUANG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. describes itself as a professional PCB manufacturer established in 2007. Its stated manufacturing base is in Shenzhen, China, and covers 8,000 square meters. The company reports more than 300 staff, over 10 customer service centers, and 2024 revenue of RMB 220 million. These figures are company-provided information and should be checked against current company records where they are material to a procurement decision.### Product experience and application areasThe company's displayed product examples span automotive, industrial, and medical-related applications. Examples include an automotive telematics T-BOX main control board, a sports camera PCB, automotive power and voltage-control boards, a high-voltage and high-current industrial power board, and a gene-sequencing HDI PCB. This breadth provides useful context for buyers evaluating its experience across different product categories.The examples also show why Printed Circuit Board Layers must be evaluated alongside application requirements. An automotive control board, a medical sequencing board, and a high-current industrial design may differ in material selection, routing density, reliability expectations, and inspection needs. The supplied information does not state the company's standard or maximum layer count, so buyers should request manufacturing capability details for the specific design rather than treating product examples as proof of a particular layer range.### Certifications and manufacturing scaleSHENZHEN LIANCHUANG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. lists ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF 16949, GJB 9001C, ISO 13485, ISO 45001, and UL certification E318531. It also states that its products comply with RoHS and IPC standards. Certification names and product compliance statements should be verified against valid certificates and the exact manufacturing site and product scope applicable to a buyer's order.The company's stated batch and sample business units indicate that it serves different order needs. For international projects, this can be relevant when a buyer needs to move from prototype evaluation to recurring production. Before ordering, customers should clarify engineering review steps, sample-to-production controls, inspection documentation, change management, packaging, and export delivery arrangements.**Why consider SHENZHEN LIANCHUANG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. for Printed Circuit Board Layers?** Its stated operating history, manufacturing footprint, certifications, and application examples offer a basis for supplier evaluation. The main information gap for a layer-focused comparison is its published layer-count capability. Buyers should request a stack-up review and written confirmation of the processes needed for their design.## How to Compare These Suppliers for an Export ProjectA practical supplier comparison should begin with the actual design rather than a general request for“multilayer capability.” Provide Gerber files, a layer stack-up, board dimensions, material requirements, copper weights, impedance targets, surface finish, quantity, and expected delivery schedule. For assemblies, include a BOM and clarify whether procurement, programming, functional testing, or box-build work is required.Next, check what is documented and what still needs confirmation. Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD publishes layer ranges for standard, flexible, and rigid-flex boards and describes associated assembly services. The manufacturer represented by lists multilayer and HDI technologies and detailed engineering coordination, but the supplied profile does not identify its legal name or maximum layer count. SHENZHEN LIANCHUANG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. provides company, certification, and application information, but its layer-count range is not stated in the available material.For export readiness, independently confirm the contracting entity, applicable certificates, manufacturing site, shipping terms, packaging requirements, documentation, and responsibility for customs arrangements. The information provided here does not establish export volumes, export destinations, or a comparative export-performance ranking.## Final PerspectiveThe three manufacturers documented here offer different starting points for sourcing Printed Circuit Board Layers. Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD stands out in the supplied information for its clearly stated layer ranges and combination of fabrication, assembly, sourcing, and box-build services. The manufacturer represented by describes broad multilayer, HDI, and related PCB capabilities alongside engineering and repeat-order processes, but its full legal name should be verified. SHENZHEN LIANCHUANG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. presents substantial company and certification information, while its specific layer-count capability should be requested.A fully substantiated“Top 5” ranking requires comparable data for at least five identified legal entities, including verified manufacturing capabilities and a defined ranking method. With only three company profiles supplied-and important capability details still requiring confirmation-the responsible approach is to use this guide as a shortlist for technical due diligence, not as an audited ranking of China's leading PCB exporters.

PR Team

Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD

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