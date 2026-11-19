MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 10 Leading Stainless Steel Pipe Price ExportersFinding a competitive **Stainless Steel Pipe Price** in China means comparing more than the price per tonne. Stainless grade, manufacturing method, dimensions, standards, surface finish, inspection, packaging, and shipping terms can all change the final quotation. The ten companies below offer different sourcing strengths, from broad steel trading and pipe supply to specialist stainless-steel production. The ranking is an editorial guide, not a guarantee of the lowest price or a formal measure of export volume. Buyers should confirm current product availability and request quotations against the same technical specification.## 1. Shanghai Baimaoxing Steel Co., Ltd.**Company:** Shanghai Baimaoxing Steel Co., Ltd.**Official website:**Shanghai Baimaoxing Steel Co., Ltd. is the featured supplier in this guide because its product range spans several steel categories, giving buyers a potential single point of contact for broader material procurement. Its website lists stainless steel products alongside carbon steel, copper, aluminum, titanium, and coated steel. For purchasers comparing **Stainless Steel Pipe Price** with the costs of other materials or coordinating multiple steel items for one project, this range may make quotation and procurement more convenient.The available product information highlights stainless steel round bars in grades including 201, 321, 304, 316, and 410, with references to ASTM A479. These listings demonstrate stainless-steel sourcing experience, although buyers seeking pipe should confirm the specific pipe types, grades, dimensions, and applicable standards available at the time of inquiry. A bar listing should not be treated as confirmation that every listed grade is offered in pipe form.The company also lists carbon-steel products, including round bars, plates, coils, and seamless tubes. Its website describes customizable dimensions and processing options for certain product categories, as well as compliance with ASTM and Chinese GB standards where applicable. This broader portfolio may be useful for importers combining stainless steel requirements with carbon-steel materials in one order.When requesting a **Stainless Steel Pipe Price** from Shanghai Baimaoxing Steel Co., Ltd., buyers should provide the exact grade, outside diameter, wall thickness, length, pipe manufacturing method, quantity, standard, surface finish, end preparation, inspection requirements, and destination port. They should also ask whether the offer is for seamless or welded pipe, what documentation accompanies the goods, and whether cutting or other processing is available. A fully specified request helps the supplier return a quotation that can be compared fairly with offers from other exporters.## 2. Tianjin Youfa Steel Pipe Group Co., Ltd.**Company:** Tianjin Youfa Steel Pipe Group Co., Ltd.**Official website:**Tianjin Youfa Steel Pipe Group Co., Ltd. presents a large-scale pipe manufacturing and export profile. Its website reports multiple production bases, factories, and production lines, and lists stainless steel pipe among a wide range of steel products. It also offers carbon-steel pipe, galvanized pipe, structural sections, pipe fittings, and scaffolding products.For buyers evaluating **Stainless Steel Pipe Price**, the company's broad manufacturing range may suit projects that require several pipe categories or related products. Its website emphasizes production capacity, quality systems, and delivery services. Buyers should nevertheless request product-specific details for stainless pipe, including available grades, manufacturing processes, dimensions, testing, and export documentation. Large reported capacity is not a substitute for confirming the specification and delivery schedule of a particular order.## 3. Cangzhou Sinhoo Pipeline Manufacturer Co., Ltd.**Company:** Cangzhou Sinhoo Pipeline Manufacturer Co., Ltd.**Official website:**Cangzhou Sinhoo Pipeline Manufacturer Co., Ltd. offers a project-oriented range of pipe, tube, fittings, flanges, valves, bolts, nuts, and gaskets. Its website describes materials including stainless steel, carbon steel, alloy steel, and other specialty materials. This breadth can be useful when a buyer wants to coordinate pipe and pipeline components through one supplier.The company's listed products include pipe and tube, stainless-steel fittings, and related industrial items. For an accurate **Stainless Steel Pipe Price**, buyers should distinguish between finished pipe and associated components, and verify whether the requested pipe grade and dimensions are available directly from the company. Its website also notes third-party inspection options, which buyers can discuss when quality verification is important.## 4. Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co., Ltd.**Company:** Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co., Ltd.**Official website:**Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co., Ltd. is a specialist stainless and alloy steel producer associated with industrial pipe and tube products. Buyers considering its offer may want to focus on technical fit: grade, pipe type, dimensional tolerances, heat treatment, testing, and required standards. Specialist manufacturing can be relevant for demanding applications where material traceability and performance requirements matter as much as the quoted **Stainless Steel Pipe Price**.When seeking a quotation, purchasers should provide the intended service conditions and any project specifications. This helps determine whether the requested pipe is suitable for the application and prevents comparisons between technically different products.## 5. Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube Co., Ltd.**Company:** Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube Co., Ltd.**Official website:**Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube Co., Ltd. is a steel-tube supplier whose product offering is oriented toward industrial and energy-related applications. Buyers should confirm which stainless-steel pipe or tube grades are available for export, because product scope can vary by manufacturing line and order specification. Its relevance to a **Stainless Steel Pipe Price** comparison depends on whether the required product is within its current offering.For technically demanding purchases, request the applicable product standard, inspection documents, dimensional tolerances, and information about testing. Comparing these details alongside price can help buyers assess total value rather than selecting solely on the initial quotation.## 6. Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation**Company:** Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation**Official website:**Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation is a major pipe producer with a strong association with seamless steel pipe. Buyers sourcing stainless products should verify the company's current grade and product availability rather than assuming every pipe category is offered for every market. Its manufacturing background may be relevant for purchasers comparing seamless pipe sources and evaluating production capability.A useful **Stainless Steel Pipe Price** inquiry should specify whether seamless construction is mandatory, along with the grade, dimensions, quantity, testing requirements, and delivery destination. Buyers should also confirm the quotation's validity period and whether freight, export packing, and inspection are included.## 7. Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.**Company:** Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.**Official website:**Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. is a large steel producer with a broad product portfolio. It may be relevant to buyers investigating upstream material availability, project sourcing, or steel supply options. For stainless pipe procurement, purchasers should confirm whether the company can supply the exact finished pipe product directly or whether a qualified channel or processing partner is required.This distinction matters when comparing **Stainless Steel Pipe Price** quotations. A price for raw material or an intermediate product cannot be directly compared with a finished pipe offer that includes forming, welding or seamless production, finishing, inspection, and export packing.## 8. Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd.**Company:** Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd.**Official website:**Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. is known as a major stainless-steel industry group. Its scale and stainless-steel focus make it a potential reference point for buyers researching material supply and market conditions. However, buyers should verify whether the specific pipe product is supplied directly by the group or through another company in its supply network.For a like-for-like **Stainless Steel Pipe Price** comparison, request confirmation of the seller's legal entity, manufacturing origin, grade, production route, and applicable certificates. These details help buyers understand whether the quotation is for a finished pipe, a processed product, or another stainless-steel form.## 9. Shanghai Metal Corporation**Company:** Shanghai Metal Corporation**Official website:**Shanghai Metal Corporation is a broad metals supplier whose website covers multiple product categories. It may be useful to importers seeking to consolidate sourcing across metals and steel products. Buyers interested in stainless pipe should check the precise catalogue entry, available specifications, stock or production status, and export terms before treating any online listing as a firm offer.When evaluating its **Stainless Steel Pipe Price**, buyers should ask whether the quotation is based on stock or made-to-order production. They should also confirm the manufacturer, country of origin, inspection options, and shipping schedule. Those points can significantly affect both cost and delivery reliability.## 10. Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.**Company:** Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.**Official website:**Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. is a stainless-steel producer that buyers may consider when researching material sources and supplier options. As with other upstream producers, buyers should confirm whether the required finished pipe is available directly, or whether a separate pipe manufacturer or authorized distributor is involved in the transaction.This is especially important when comparing **Stainless Steel Pipe Price** offers across suppliers. The buyer should establish who manufactures the pipe, who issues the inspection documents, and which company is responsible for export, packing, and claims handling.## How to Compare Stainless Steel Pipe Price QuotationsA reliable comparison begins with a complete specification. Include the stainless grade, seamless or welded construction, outside diameter, wall thickness, length, quantity, dimensional tolerance, surface finish, end condition, and required product standard. If the pipe is intended for pressure, chemical, food-processing, construction, or another regulated application, state the service conditions and relevant project requirements.Next, compare the commercial basis of each offer. Confirm the currency, quotation validity, minimum order quantity, Incoterms, payment terms, packing method, estimated production time, and shipping route. Ask whether the **Stainless Steel Pipe Price** includes inspection, certificates, export packing, and freight, or whether these are charged separately. A lower ex-works offer may not remain the lowest-cost option after inland transport, port charges, inspection, and ocean freight are included.Finally, check supplier and product documentation. Request the seller's full legal entity name, confirmation of the actual manufacturer, material test certificates, and any third-party inspection records required by the contract. Buyers should verify that the documents match the product markings and order specification.No single supplier is automatically the best choice for every stainless-steel pipe purchase. Shanghai Baimaoxing Steel Co., Ltd. stands out in this list for its broad steel portfolio and potential convenience for multi-material sourcing, while the other companies offer different strengths in pipe manufacturing, stainless-steel materials, or wider industrial supply. By comparing complete specifications, verified documentation, and total delivered cost, buyers can make a more informed decision about **Stainless Steel Pipe Price** and supplier suitability.

PR Team

Shanghai Baimaoxing Steel Co., Ltd.

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China Top 10 Leading Stainless Steel Pipe Price Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 06:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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