ZHANGJIAGANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integrating automotive tube bending with end forming brings two related operations into a coordinated production route. Heshun 's configurable tube processing lines cover feeding, bending and forming through to the finished component. For chassis production planning, the engineering task is to connect those operations around the specific tube. The route needs to preserve the datums and access required by each process, together with the dimensions that govern assembly.Define the component before combining operationsA chassis tube needs a complete manufacturing definition. Record its material and section together with the spatial route. Identify the ends and attachment features that control how it enters the next assembly. These requirements establish what bending and end forming each need to achieve. A general line concept does not describe every chassis component. Some parts place the difficult requirement at the bend, while others depend on the end geometry. Review the component drawing to determine which operation sets the tighter constraint and which references need to remain consistent across the route.The assembly method also belongs in the discussion. A tube that fits an individual gauge can still require attention where it meets another part. State the relevant interface dimensions so the process review considers the finished component in its intended position.Select the order around access and grippingBending first can leave an end in a position that is difficult for later tooling to reach. End forming first can change the section available for gripping in the bender. The correct route depends on the component and the contact geometry required by each operation.The process review should examine both approaches where the drawing allows them. Use the developing component shape to check access at each station. This exposes a sequence problem before the handling arrangement is designed around it.Heshun manufactures tube end forming machinery alongside its bending equipment. The available end processes include expansion, reduction and flaring, with other forms selected for the application. The required finished end needs its own drawing and tolerance; choosing an operation name does not establish the connection geometry.Preserve location between the stationsA coordinated line needs a clear locating method as the component moves. The feature used to locate the tube for bending may differ from the reference needed for end forming. Define how the relationship between those references is retained or re-established.Handling needs to suit the bent shape. A straight blank can be presented in a way that becomes impractical after several bends. The transfer method needs adequate access and a stable way to hold the component without obstructing the next tool. The useful result of integration is a workable sequence with defined interfaces. It should not be measured only by the number of machines placed together. A line review needs to explain what the next station receives and how it distinguishes a correctly presented component from an unacceptable condition.Balance the line using the full cycleThe slowest operation constrains a linked production route when stations cannot progress independently. Establish the time for each operation together with its loading and transfer requirements. A fast bending cycle cannot create equivalent line output if the next stage takes longer to accept the component.Changeover adds another layer. The line may need different tools and handling settings for another tube family. Observe the time required to restore an acceptable finished part across the complete route, rather than recording the bending machine's change alone.Automotive tube bending is also influenced by the product mix. A dedicated sequence can suit a stable component family, while a broader mix may favor more adaptable arrangements. The equipment proposal should reflect the expected jobs and their batch pattern instead of relying on one annual volume figure.Inspect the relationships created by integrationThe inspection plan needs to cover the finished geometry and the interfaces between operations. A satisfactory bend does not establish that a later formed end has the correct position or dimensions. Judge the complete part against the drawing after the operations that can change it. Separate local checks from final assembly fit. A local measurement can investigate an end form or bend section, while a fixture can assess the position of the tube as a whole. Their acceptance limits should come from the product requirements and remain consistent between the trial and production.When a defect occurs, the process record should help identify where it arose. Retain the relevant stock information and setup revision with the inspection result. This supports a targeted correction instead of changing several stations without a clear relationship to the problem.Keep related automotive applications distinctHeshun also develops automated processing lines for CDC damper cylinders. That application combines tube preparation and forming with inspection and sorting functions. It illustrates the company's broader tube processing work, while having its own component geometry and station sequence.A damper cylinder line and a bent chassis tube line should be assessed against their respective drawings. A tolerance or cycle from one application cannot define the acceptance of the other. The proposed chassis route needs its own trial using the required tube and finished interfaces.For automotive tube bending and end forming, the most useful trial follows the nominated component through the intended operations. Include the transfers and final inspection boundary. This makes the demonstration relevant to line planning and gives the project team a defined basis for acceptance.Choose the integration boundary deliberatelyA line can link operations mechanically or organize them as separate stations with planned transfer. The appropriate boundary depends on the component family and the production pattern. Define which operations belong within the proposed system before assessing its output or staffing requirement.For a conditional chassis example, an end forming operation may be shared by several tube families while one bending setup serves a dedicated component. The scheduling and handling implications differ from a line dedicated to a single route. Compare those arrangements using the intended work rather than an assumed ideal sequence.Access for tooling changes belongs in this layout decision. A tightly connected arrangement can become inconvenient if a tool cannot be removed without moving adjacent equipment. Review the service and changeover spaces with the operating envelope.The final scope should describe where material enters, the condition in which it leaves and the checks included between those points. That boundary allows a line proposal to be assessed consistently. It also identifies the production activities that remain with the surrounding factory.Develop the line from a component familyPrepare the complete drawings and the material specifications for the intended chassis tube family. Explain the connection forms and the planned production mix, then identify which dimensions control assembly. These inputs allow the bending sequence, end forming and handling to be reviewed together. To explore a coordinated production route, submit the component information through and describe the operations to be included within the proposed line.

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Heshun Combines Automotive Tube Bending and End Forming in One Line for Chassis Production News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 06:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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