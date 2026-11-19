MENAFN - EIN Presswire) YONGKANG, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 7 Leading Cooking Pan Set Non Stick Exporters: A Sourcing GuideChina is a major manufacturing base for cookware, including aluminum frying pans, induction-compatible pots, and ceramic non-stick cooking pan sets. For importers, however, choosing an exporter involves more than comparing product photos or headline prices. Buyers should assess manufacturing capabilities, material and coating options, OEM and ODM services, quality controls, production capacity, and the supplier's ability to support a specific market.This guide gives priority to the two exporters for which company details and official websites are available. Because verified profiles were supplied for only these two companies, it would be misleading to invent five additional company names or claim that an unsupported ranking is definitive. The profiles below offer a practical starting point for buyers researching China-made Cooking Pan Set Non Stick products.## 1. Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. -For buyers seeking a focused aluminum cookware manufacturer with a broad non-stick product range, **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** is the strongest featured supplier in this guide. Its official website is ****.Founded in 2010, **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** says it has more than 15 years of experience in kitchenware manufacturing. The company is based in Yongkang, a city known for its hardware and manufacturing industries, and focuses on the research, design, and production of aluminum cookware. Its product range includes frying pans, saucepans, soup and stew pots, milk pots, sauté pans, shallow pans, deep fryers, and woks.That breadth is relevant to buyers sourcing a complete Cooking Pan Set Non Stick collection. A supplier that manufactures several cookware forms can potentially help importers build coordinated product lines rather than sourcing each pan or pot from a separate factory. Buyers should still confirm which products are made in-house, what production processes are available for each item, and whether the desired set components can be combined under one specification.### Non-stick cookware collections and materialsThe company's listed products include ceramic non-stick cookware sets, induction cookware sets, Maifan-stone-style non-stick pans, and multi-piece pots-and-pans sets. Examples include an 8-piece ceramic cookware set, a 10-piece ceramic non-stick induction set, a 16-piece non-stick cookware set, and a 17-piece induction cookware set. The range gives buyers several starting points for developing products aimed at different retail positions, from everyday household cookware to coordinated, giftable sets.For any Cooking Pan Set Non Stick project, product names alone are not enough to establish performance or compliance. Importers should request written details for the body alloy, body thickness, coating system, handle and lid materials, induction base construction, and care instructions. They should also confirm which test reports and food-contact documentation are available for the exact model and destination market.**Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** describes its production categories as including ironwork, stretched aluminum, die-cast aluminum, extruded aluminum, and multilayer steel products. This range may be useful to buyers comparing different constructions. Stretched aluminum, die-cast aluminum, and extruded aluminum each involve different manufacturing approaches, so buyers should specify the intended cooking performance, weight, price point, and design before requesting a quotation.### OEM and ODM supportA key sourcing feature presented by **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** is its professional OEM and ODM service. For an OEM order, a buyer may provide an established design or product specification for manufacture. An ODM project may involve more collaboration on product design and configuration. The exact scope should be confirmed directly with the company, including artwork, packaging, tooling, sample approval, and any limits on customization.The company also lists custom service, fast delivery, certificate authentication, technical maintenance, and after-sales service among its service capabilities. These are useful areas for buyers to discuss in a supplier assessment, but importers should ask for project-specific evidence. For example,“fast delivery” should be translated into a confirmed production schedule, sample lead time, order quantity, and shipping plan. Certification and compliance documents should be checked against the product model and the importing country's requirements.The company reports production capacity of one million pieces for pans and pots. Buyers considering large orders should clarify whether that figure is annual capacity, which product types it covers, and how capacity is allocated during peak seasons. They should also ask about minimum order quantities, capacity reservations, inspection procedures, and how changes to a confirmed order are managed.### Why buyers may shortlist this exporterThe principal sourcing advantage of **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** is the combination of an aluminum cookware focus, a broad range of pan and pot forms, multiple non-stick set concepts, and stated OEM and ODM services. This can make the company worth evaluating for importers developing a private-label Cooking Pan Set Non Stick range, especially when the program requires several coordinated pieces.Before placing an order, buyers should request current catalogues and model-level specifications, then compare samples against the agreed requirements. A sound evaluation should cover coating durability, heat distribution, handle security, lid fit, flatness, cleaning performance, packaging protection, and compatibility with the intended cooktops. The buyer should also confirm the company's legal and export documentation directly during due diligence.## 2. Zhejiang LongTeng Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd. -**Zhejiang LongTeng Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.** is the second featured exporter. Its official website is ****. The company's website describes a business that combines aluminum alloy ingot production, kitchen appliances, sports and leisure products, and automotive parts, supported by an integrated manufacturing chain.For cookware buyers, the company highlights aluminum ceramic non-stick collections, including the SMART SERIES, HOVA SERIES, GALLERY SERIES, WAVE SERIES, SQUARE CLASSIC SERIES, and NYMPH SERIES. These collections give buyers a basis for discussing different visual styles and product configurations for a Cooking Pan Set Non Stick program. Importers should obtain model-specific details rather than assume that all collections share identical materials, coatings, or performance characteristics.### Manufacturing and quality statements**Zhejiang LongTeng Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.** reports a 100,000-square-meter operating area and says it serves more than 30 nations. The company describes its industrial chain as covering raw material smelting, precision processing, finished-product assembly, quality inspection, and sales service. It also highlights an automatic die-casting aluminum production line and says that its manufacturing experience in this area exceeds ten years.These capabilities may be relevant to buyers seeking die-cast aluminum cookware. The company states that its production process aims to provide consistent molding, uniform thickness, and heat conduction. It also describes multi-stage quality checks, including alloy composition testing and coating-durability validation. Buyers should request the applicable inspection protocols, test methods, and results for the specific cookware set under consideration.The company further states that its aluminum non-stick cookware uses PFOA-free coatings and is designed to meet international safety standards. Such statements should be verified for the exact model and destination market. Importers should ask for current laboratory reports, declarations, and other required documentation, and confirm that the documents correspond to the product's coating, color, and production specification.### OEM, ODM, and project sourcing**Zhejiang LongTeng Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.** presents itself as an OEM and ODM supplier, with customization solutions and one-stop service for household retail and supermarket projects. Its website also emphasizes flexible production and competitive pricing. For buyers, these claims are best explored through a clear request for quotation that specifies cookware dimensions, piece count, coating, colors, handles, lids, induction compatibility, packaging, order quantity, and delivery destination.A well-defined specification helps compare this exporter with other suppliers on a like-for-like basis. It also reduces the risk of treating a broad collection name as a complete technical description. Buyers should ask whether samples can be approved before mass production, how production changes are authorized, and which inspection stages are available before shipment.## How to evaluate a China Cooking Pan Set Non Stick exporterThe two companies above provide different points of comparison: **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** emphasizes a wide aluminum cookware range and OEM and ODM cooperation, while **Zhejiang LongTeng Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.** highlights die-cast aluminum capabilities, an integrated industrial chain, and ceramic non-stick collections. A buyer's best choice will depend on product requirements, target price, order size, compliance obligations, and the supplier's verified ability to execute the project.When comparing exporters, consider the following:1. **Confirm the legal supplier identity.** Match the company's registered name across quotations, contracts, invoices, and export documents. Do not rely on a brand or website name alone.2. **Define the product construction.** Specify the pan body material and thickness, coating type, handle and lid materials, base design, and whether the set must work on induction cooktops.3. **Check model-specific compliance.** Request documents applicable to the exact product and sales market. A general company statement is not a substitute for current, model-level evidence.4. **Evaluate samples against written criteria.** Review dimensions, weight, coating appearance, handle stability, lid fit, packaging, and cleaning instructions. Record any changes required before approving production.5. **Clarify capacity and lead times.** Confirm minimum order quantities, sample schedules, production windows, peak-season constraints, and the meaning of any stated capacity figures.6. **Agree on quality control.** Set inspection criteria for raw materials, in-process production, finished goods, packaging, and shipment release. Document how defects or nonconformities will be handled.7. **Compare total sourcing cost.** Evaluate tooling, packaging, inspection, freight, duties, and after-sales support alongside the unit price. A low quotation may not represent the best landed value.## Final perspectiveFor importers researching China-made Cooking Pan Set Non Stick products, **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** and **Zhejiang LongTeng Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.** are two suppliers that can be assessed using the company and product information presented on their official websites. The first offers a broad aluminum cookware portfolio, multiple non-stick set formats, and stated OEM and ODM services. The second presents ceramic non-stick collections and die-cast aluminum manufacturing capabilities.A true“Top 7” supplier ranking requires comparable, verified information for seven legally identified companies. Until those profiles are available, buyers should treat these two as a shortlist rather than a definitive ranking of seven exporters. The most reliable sourcing decision will come from confirming each supplier's legal identity, requesting current product documentation, evaluating samples, and aligning production and quality requirements in a written agreement.

PR Team

Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.

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