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Insurance School of TampaBay Now Offering Online Exam Prep Classes for Property & Casualty Candidates 220 and 2044 Licensees

- Christopher Kazor CAO, CIC, LUTCF, CEDI

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Insurance School of Tampa Bay Launches Recorded Florida Property & Casualty Exam Prep Course

Fast-paced digital program delivers high-impact preparation for qualified candidates

Christopher Kazor, CIC, LUTCF, CDEI, today announced the availability of a recorded Property & Casualty exam prep course designed specifically to help Florida candidates prepare for the Florida Property & Casualty exam.

The course content is drawn from a recent two-day classroom exam prep and cram session. To increase accessibility and efficiency, the material has been condensed into approximately 9 hours and 45 minutes (roughly 10 hours) of focused recorded instruction that emphasizes high-impact exam material.

“This class is fast-moving and effective in digital format... it progresses faster digitally than it did in the classroom setting,” Kazor said.

"The Insurance School of Tampa Bay has received at least four requests per week for exam prep classes, underscoring strong demand for targeted preparation resources." Said Senior Instructor Michael Petruccelli

What's Included

-- 71 pages of exam prep notes (PDF for printing; printed notes available for $58 plus tax)

-- 400 exam prep questions and answers**

-- Approximately **10 hours** of recorded instruction

-- Option to request a trial online final exam through The Insurance School of TampaBay's testing center

-- 1 hour of live online streaming with a Property & Casualty instructor

-- A written, **individualized study prescription** to support passing the exam

Total cost: $99

Note: All current and future students of the Insurance School of Tampa Bay receive the Exam Prep Course as a **bonus at no extra charge**; it is included in their course tuition.

Important Notice

This class is **not** a qualifying (pre-licensing) class, and no credit is given toward qualifying to sit for the state exam. It is strictly for exam preparation for individuals who are already qualified to take the Florida Property & Casualty exam. The program requires proper preparation and is geared toward students who have completed a pre-license course or who qualify by industry experience.

Scope of the Class – Twelve (12) Pre-Recorded Classes

The curriculum is extensive and organized into the following recorded sessions:

Class 1*

General Insurance Terms -- Property Insurance Terms -- Liability Insurance Terms -- Florida Insurance Law -- Qualifications Required for Licenses -- Unauthorized Insurance Entities – 626.015 Definitions -- Florida Statutes Pertaining to Insurance -- 627.4133 Notice of cancellation, nonrenewal, or renewal premium

Class 2

627.4133 Notice of cancellation, nonrenewal, or renewal premium (continued) -- Florida Automobile Laws -- Florida Financial Responsibility Law -- Florida Uninsured Motorist Law -- Personal Policy Forms -- The Personal Auto Policy (aka Family Auto Policy)

Class 3

The Personal Auto Policy (aka Family Auto Policy) – Exclusions -- Cancellation -- Endorsements -- Mechanical Breakdown -- Dwelling Program

Class 4

Dwelling Program -- Homeowner Program Section I Property Coverage -- Property Not Covered -- Additions to Coverages A–D -- General Exclusions found in all forms -- Perils Insured Against -- Section II Liability Coverage -- Section II Additional Coverages -- Flood Insurance Program -- Farm Program -- Excess Liability/Umbrellas -- Personal Inland Marine

Class 5

Begin Commercial Lines -- Commercial Auto -- Business Auto Form

Class 6

Business Auto Form -- Trucker Form

Class 7

Garage Coverage Form -- Covered Autos -- Liability -- Garagekeepers -- Physical Damage Coverage

Class 8

Commercial Property

Class 9

Coverage Forms -- Cause of Loss Forms -- Building and Personal Property Coverage Form -- Builders Risk Coverage Form -- Business Income Coverage -- Extra Expense Coverage Form -- Legal Liability Coverage Form -- Association Coverage Form -- Leasehold Interest Coverage -- Covered Cause of Loss Form

Class 10

Liability Coverages – CGL – Umbrellas – Misc Forms -- The CGL Contract -- Personal and Advertising Injury -- Medical Payments -- Miscellaneous Forms of Liability Insurance

Class 11

Commercial Inland Marine -- Crime Coverage -- Boiler and Machinery (a“mono-peril” policy) -- Package Policies – BOP vs. CPP -- Aviation Insurance -- Ocean Marine Insurance -- Florida Workers' Compensation

Class 12

Health Insurance -- Bonds – Suretyship -- Florida Law -- Florida Statutes and Rules

### About the Insurance School of Tampa Bay

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay (ISOTB) is a Florida-based educational provider specializing in state-approved pre-licensing courses, exam preparation, and continuing education (CE) for insurance professionals. Based in Riverview, Florida, and operating after a merger with the Insurance School of SW Florida, the school delivers flexible 24/7 on-demand online video courses paired with live weekly instructor office hours, ONLINE. They offer traditional classroom instruction, convenient on-site training, and live streaming for FIVE (5) or more Students-all with a focus on practical understanding and professional growth.

Pre-Licensing Courses & Tuition (examples):

-- 2-14 Life & Variable Annuities – $210

-- 2-40 Health Only – $225

-- 2-15 Life, Health & Variable Annuities – $250

-- 20-44 Personal Lines P&C – $317

-- 2-20 General Lines – $517

Learning Format Highlights:

-- 24/7 on-demand lectures with pause/replay

-- Structured progression with mandatory quizzes, case studies, and final exam

-- Free online vocabulary exercises

-- Live weekly office hours with instructors

-- Use of Official state study manuals - purchased through faia

The school also offers state-approved Law & Ethics update CE courses, group/lunch-and-learn options, and private CE classes for agencies.

**Media Contact**

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay

Phone: 813-833-5777 or 813-592-1134

Website: Insurance School of Tampa Bay registration page

###

chris kazor

HELPINGCLICKS CORP

+1 813-833-5777

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