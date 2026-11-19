ECB Warns Rising Debt, AI Borrowing Increase Eurozone Financial Risks
(MENAFN) The European Central Bank (ECB) has cautioned that increasing government debt and a surge in borrowing to fund artificial intelligence infrastructure are exposing euro area financial markets to greater risks of unexpected losses.
“Risks to euro area financial stability remain elevated, given persistent geoeconomic uncertainty and growing exposure to AI,” ECB Vice-President Boris Vujcic said on Wednesday during the release of the institution's November Financial Stability Review.
The central bank noted that growing investor optimism surrounding artificial intelligence has contributed to gains in global stock markets. However, current valuations increasingly depend on expectations of exceptionally strong future corporate earnings, leaving markets vulnerable if those projections fail to materialize.
The ECB warned that increased competition from lower-cost AI models, alongside potential difficulties securing sufficient funding for data center construction, could undermine investor expectations and trigger market corrections.
The growing reliance of technology companies on debt financing to support AI infrastructure development also presents risks beyond equity markets. Any reassessment of expected investment returns could affect both shareholders and bondholders.
By June, euro area banks had approved €24.3 billion ($26.6 billion) in financing for 165 major businesses operating across the AI supply chain, including their subsidiaries. Approximately €11 billion of the approved funding had not yet been utilized, according to the report.
Euro Area Governments Face Higher Financing Costs
The ECB also highlighted increasing borrowing expenses for governments across the euro area, with several countries facing their highest financing costs since the 2012 sovereign debt crisis.
In France, investors have been demanding higher premiums to purchase government bonds, reflecting country-specific concerns. Nevertheless, the central bank indicated that trading activity in the French bond market has remained orderly.
“Risks to euro area financial stability remain elevated, given persistent geoeconomic uncertainty and growing exposure to AI,” ECB Vice-President Boris Vujcic said on Wednesday during the release of the institution's November Financial Stability Review.
The central bank noted that growing investor optimism surrounding artificial intelligence has contributed to gains in global stock markets. However, current valuations increasingly depend on expectations of exceptionally strong future corporate earnings, leaving markets vulnerable if those projections fail to materialize.
The ECB warned that increased competition from lower-cost AI models, alongside potential difficulties securing sufficient funding for data center construction, could undermine investor expectations and trigger market corrections.
The growing reliance of technology companies on debt financing to support AI infrastructure development also presents risks beyond equity markets. Any reassessment of expected investment returns could affect both shareholders and bondholders.
By June, euro area banks had approved €24.3 billion ($26.6 billion) in financing for 165 major businesses operating across the AI supply chain, including their subsidiaries. Approximately €11 billion of the approved funding had not yet been utilized, according to the report.
Euro Area Governments Face Higher Financing Costs
The ECB also highlighted increasing borrowing expenses for governments across the euro area, with several countries facing their highest financing costs since the 2012 sovereign debt crisis.
In France, investors have been demanding higher premiums to purchase government bonds, reflecting country-specific concerns. Nevertheless, the central bank indicated that trading activity in the French bond market has remained orderly.
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