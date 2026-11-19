Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, confirmed the latest incident in a Telegram post early Thursday, November 19, saying that traffic had been halted while emergency services assessed possible damage to the bridge.

“Following a new attack on the Crimean Bridge, traffic has been temporarily suspended,” Aksyonov said, adding that relevant services were working at the site. The extent of the damage had not immediately been established.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the latest incident was the third attack on the bridge this week. The crossing connects mainland Russia with Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The latest strike follows two attacks earlier in the week that caused extensive structural damage, including the collapse of a major section of the bridge's roadway into the Kerch Strait.

According to the BBC, a 227-metre section of the road crossing was destroyed during the earlier strikes, significantly disrupting transportation between Russia and the occupied peninsula. The railway section also sustained damage, although its main supporting structure remained standing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the earlier operation as an“unprecedented” military operation that had taken weeks to prepare. He said Ukrainian forces had carried out a series of coordinated operations targeting Russian air defence systems, radar installations and electronic warfare equipment before striking the bridge.

Ukrainian officials said the operation involved domestically produced drones and missiles, including Flamingo and Neptune systems. Kyiv has described the bridge as an illegal structure built on occupied Ukrainian territory.

The Crimean Bridge, which stretches approximately 19 kilometres across the Kerch Strait, is one of Russia's most important infrastructure projects linking the peninsula with mainland Russia. Inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, it provides road and railway connections used to transport military personnel, fuel and supplies to Russian forces operating in southern Ukraine.

The crossing has repeatedly been targeted since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It was previously damaged by a truck bombing in October 2022 and an attack involving naval drones in July 2023.

The latest reported attack comes as Putin prepares for meetings with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Thursday, adding further pressure on Moscow amid the ongoing war.