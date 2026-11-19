NFON AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

NFON increases profitability in Q3 and confirms full-year guidance – AI integration progresses

19.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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NFON increases profitability in Q3 and confirms full-year guidance – AI integration progresses

Consolidated revenue: EUR 63.6 million in first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 66.0 million)

Recurring revenue: EUR 60.2million (9M2025: EUR 61.8million); share of total revenue rises to 94.6% (9M2025: 93.6%)

Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 7.6% to EUR 3.3million (Q32025: EUR 3.0million)

Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin improves to 15.5% (Q32025: 14.0%)

Positive dynamic in company's strategic growth areas continues into Q3 FY 2026 guidance confirmed Munich, 19 November 2026 – NFON AG (FSE: NFN), a leading European provider of integrated business communications with a focus on AI-based applications, has today published its quarterly statement for the first nine months and third quarter of 2026. In the third quarter, NFON improved its profitability and made progress on its strategic transformation. The Management Board confirmed its full-year guidance, revised in August 2026. Consolidated revenue reached a level of EUR 63.6 million in the first nine months of the year (9M 2025: EUR 66.0 million). Despite structural headwinds in its core business, NFON significantly improved its profitability in the third quarter: adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.6% to reach EUR 3.3 million (Q3 2025: EUR 3.0 million), while the adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 15.5% (Q3 2025: 14.0%). Targeted cost control and operational excellence are delivering results, while NFON continues to invest strategically in technological development and growth areas. On a nine-month basis, adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 7.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 8.7 million; –12.2 %) Andreas Wesselmann, Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG, commented:“We are consistently driving forward the development of intelligent, secure and digitally sovereign business communications in Europe. Artificial intelligence plays a central role in this: it makes our solutions more powerful and creates new opportunities for more efficient business communication and greater customer value. The continued development of our AI-based solutions portfolio and improved profitability in the third quarter demonstrate that we are making consistent progress in implementing our strategic transformation.” Strategic growth areas continue to gain momentum in Q3 Recurring revenue remains the foundation of the business model at EUR60.2million (9M2025: EUR61.8million). Its share of consolidated revenue rose to 94.6% (9M 2025: 93.6%). The strategic growth areas Customer Engagement and Intelligent Assistant accelerated their growth markedly in the third quarter. Recurring revenue rose by 13.1 per cent and 74.3 per cent respectively compared with the same period last year. In Business Telephony, the revenue trend also reflected a modest improvement, with the decrease in recurring revenue amounting to 3.8%, less than the -4.0% in the overall nine-month period. Non-recurring revenue for the nine-month period amounted to EUR 3.4 million, down 18.8% compared with last year's EUR 4.2 million, primarily reflecting a lower level of project-related revenue. Blended average revenue per user (ARPU) rose slightly in the first nine months of2026 to EUR10.08 (9M2025: EUR9.99). The Group‐wide seat base on 30 September2026 amounted to 622,412 seats, down 4.0% compared with last year's 648,211. AI integration strengthens strategic positioning Since mid‐2026, core AI functions have been incorporated into standard business telephony packages, especially in the indirect SME market. Parallel to this, NFON is advancing its own AI platform, most recently with AIAgent Studio, which simplifies the creation, configuration and deployment of AI‐based communication solutions for enterprises and makes it easier for customers to get started with intelligent process automation. The focus is on delivering tangible customer benefits, lowering barriers to adoption and accelerating time to value. As a European provider, NFON couples the expansion of its AI solutions with a commitment to digital sovereignty, security and responsible data handling. AI‐based applications are now embedded across all three portfolio areas. NFON is thereby strengthening its positioning as a supplier of intelligent, secure and sovereign AI‐based business communications, and driving its transformation under its NFONNext2027 strategy. FY 2026 guidance confirmed The Management Board confirms the full-year guidance it revised in August 2026 and continues to anticipate consolidated revenue of between EUR 84.5 million and EUR 86.0 million as well as adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 9.5 million and EUR 10.5 million. NFON will provide a more detailed assessment of its business trends and an outlook for the financial year 2027 with the release of its preliminary 2026 results on 25 February2027. The complete quarterly statement the first nine months and third quarter of 2026 can be downloaded from the Investor Relations area of the NFON AG website. Overview of 9M 2026 results 1 : in EUR million 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Total revenue 63.6 66.0 – 3.6% Recurring revenue 60.2 61.8 –2.5% Share of recurring revenue 94.6% 93.6% – Non-recurring revenue 3.4 4.2 –18.8% Share of non-recurring revenue 5.4% 6.4% – ARPU blended2(in EUR) 10.08 9.99 0.9% Number of seats 622,412 648,211 –4.0% EBITDA 6.7 7.7 –12.4% Adjusted EBITDA 7.7 8.7 –12.2% 1 Rounding differences may arise in the tables.

2Based on average number of seats per month in the periods under consideration. Previous year figure adjusted Investor Relations contact

NFON

Friederike Thyssen

Vice President Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

+49 89 45300-449

...

Media contact

NFON AG

Thorsten Wehner

Vice President Public Relations

+49 89 45300-121

... About NFON AG NFON AG is Europe's trusted partner for AI-based business communications. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Munich, NFON enables companies to transform their communications using secure, scalable and AI-based technologies. Its integrated portfolio combines solutions in Business Telephony, Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement to help companies manage conversations, automate workflows and enhance the customer experience. By integrating AI into core communication processes, NFON enables smarter, data-driven interactions for organisations of all sizes. With its own subsidiaries in key European markets – including Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Poland, Portugal and Kosovo – NFON develops and operates its solutions in Europe, ensuring the highest standards of data protection, security and full GDPR compliance. Driven by its mission to rethink business communications and to inspire and connect people to grow sustainably together, NFON is shaping the future of secure, intelligent business communications“made in Europe”. Further information can be found at . For Germany: .

Disclaimer This notification is provided for information purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy or subscribe for the company's securities. The securities discussed in this notification are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (“US Securities Act”) and are only permitted to be sold or offered for purchase in the United States of America after prior registration or on the basis of an exemption under the US Securities Act. No public offer of the securities discussed in this notification will be made in the United States of America and the information contained in this notification does not constitute an offer to buy securities. This notification is not intended for direct or indirect distribution, publication or dissemination to or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or other countries in which the distribution of this notification is unlawful, or to US persons. 19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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