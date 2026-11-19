MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 19 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Thursday opposed stringent regulation of artificial intelligence, telling Asia-Pacific leaders in China that the technology's risks needed careful management but that Washington would resist measures that stifled its development.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' plenary in Shenzhen, Trump referred to the technology as "super intelligence", according to White House press pool reports.

"It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, and we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements," he said.

"So we oppose any form of robust regulation or anything to control and stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen, frankly," Trump added.

The remarks set out his opposition to restrictive regulation but did not identify a new executive action, legislative proposal or specific rule to be withdrawn in the excerpts circulated by the pool.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also placed artificial intelligence at the centre of his economic message to the gathering, calling for wider adoption of the technology and stronger regional cooperation on digital infrastructure and data governance.

Xi urged APEC economies to improve cross-border data flows and encourage the use of AI to upgrade industries.

"The digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI) are the engines of innovation-driven growth," Xi said.

He also announced that China would provide $20 million to support APEC cooperation and establish institutions working in areas including digital technology, cross-border data flows, clean energy and small-business development.

Trump's remarks came during a plenary session that also heard an economic overview from the International Monetary Fund's managing director touching on AI's impact, according to the pool.

APEC operates through voluntary commitments and consensus. Individual leaders' remarks at its meetings do not, by themselves, constitute an agreement among its member economies.