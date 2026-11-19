MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India continues to be the world's fastest-growing major economy and urged industry leaders to undertake introspection and chart a roadmap for contributing to the country's goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Addressing the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention here, the Prime Minister said several global institutions are projecting India's economic growth at around 7 per cent, reflecting confidence in the country's economic fundamentals.

He said India's exports touched nearly $50 billion in October which is the highest merchandise and services export figure ever recorded in a single month.

PM Modi further stated that global agencies such as Moody's, S&P, Fitch Ratings and the World Bank have been revising India's growth outlook upwards.

The Prime Minister said periodic self-assessment is essential not only for individuals but also for the nation and industries.

He called upon Indian industry to define its priorities for the next two decades and identify how it can contribute towards building a developed India by 2047.

"In a world where resources are increasingly being used as strategic tools, Indian industry must focus on sectors where demand exists at both the national and global levels," he added.

Congratulating the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on completing 100 years, the Prime Minister described the milestone as a significant achievement and commended the organisation for evolving with changing times while contributing to India's economic journey.

Highlighting opportunities for domestic manufacturing, PM Modi cited the pharmaceutical sector and said that despite India being recognised globally as a pharmaceutical hub, the country continues to import active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates worth billions of dollars.

Moreover, he urged industry stakeholders to identify areas where domestic capabilities can be strengthened and import dependence reduced.

The Prime Minister also credited India's youth, farmers, workers and business community for the country's economic transformation, saying their collective efforts have helped accelerate growth and improve living standards.

Referring to a recent World Bank report, PM Modi said around 50 crore Indians had overcome poverty in the last 12-13 years, describing it as a major achievement in the country's development journey.

He said India's pace of economic progress remains among the fastest globally, while the rate at which people are moving out of poverty is also unprecedented.