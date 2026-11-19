MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court's order granting interim bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Mohammad Azam Khan, in a Rs 426 crore money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale disposed of a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the Allahabad High Court's November 17 order granting interim bail to Khan till December 10.

The apex court observed that since the High Court had passed an interim order, it was not inclined to interfere at this stage.

It further clarified that the prima facie observations made by the High Court should not have any bearing on the final adjudication of the matter.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG), S.V. Raju, questioned the High Court's findings regarding the alleged non-supply of grounds of arrest to Khan, contending that the facts had been incorrectly recorded.

ASG Raju submitted that the grounds of arrest had been supplied to Khan, but he had refused to accept them.

Referring to a video recording and a panchnama, the Centre's law officer argued that the High Court had not properly appreciated the relevant facts while granting interim bail.

However, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the relief granted to Khan and disposed of the ED's plea.

The development comes a day after the ED approached the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday declined to grant an immediate stay on the interim bail order and agreed to urgently list the federal financial agency's plea.

In its impugned order passed on November 17, the Allahabad High Court had granted Khan interim bail till December 10 in the money laundering case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It had also granted the ED a week's time to file its counter-affidavit on the broader merits of the case.

The ED arrested Khan on October 31 in connection with its investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the development of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, owned by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by him.

The investigation stems from FIRs alleging forcible acquisition of agricultural land belonging to farmers for the university.

The anti-money laundering agency has also claimed that government funds and resources were diverted towards the development of the institution.

The ED had provisionally attached land and buildings of the university worth Rs 426.46 crore, claiming that these represented alleged proceeds of crime.

Earlier, on November 5, the Supreme Court had declined to grant immediate relief to Khan against his arrest and asked him to approach the Allahabad High Court.