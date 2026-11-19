MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) An FIR under applicable provisions of law has been registered on the complaint of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after a man was arrested for forcibly trying to enter Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport without possessing valid travel documents.

Further proceedings are being done in accordance with the procedure, police said.

The accused has been identified as Kunal, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana. He is an athlete currently undergoing training in West Bengal, officials said.

"Initial investigations revealed that Kunal was desperate to go abroad. Lacking both a visa and any travel documents, he attempted to force his way into the airport; he was subsequently apprehended by CISF security personnel and handed over to the police," police said.

The incident occurred at the departure gate of Terminal 3, where CISF personnel deployed for security duty noticed an individual trying to gain unauthorised access to the terminal.

Acting promptly, the security personnel intervened and apprehended the person with assistance from the force's Quick Response Team (QRT).

According to the CISF, the individual was intercepted and brought under control within seconds of the attempted entry. The timely intervention and coordination between the personnel stationed at the departure gate and the QRT helped prevent the person from entering the restricted airport terminal without the necessary travel documents.

Sharing details of the incident in a post on X, the CISF said its personnel displayed exceptional alertness and acted swiftly after noticing the unauthorised entry attempt at the departure gate.

"Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, CISF personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents," the force said.

"With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach. The swift and coordinated action reflects the alertness, professionalism and operational preparedness of CISF personnel in safeguarding airport security," the force said in its statement.

The CISF reiterated that its personnel remain vigilant and operationally prepared to respond to any attempt to compromise security at the airport.

Officials said that legal proceedings are underway.

Further details are awaited.