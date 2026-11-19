MENAFN - IANS) Hazaribagh, Nov 19 (IANS) Several rounds of bullets were fired at the main gate of Ritwik Company, which is engaged in coal mining and transportation in the private sector, in the Keredari police station area of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district late on Wednesday night.

In a purported press release circulated on social media after the incident, the Rahul Dubey gang claimed responsibility for the firing and issued threats to the company's management and employees.

According to information, unidentified armed criminals opened fire at the company's main gate before fleeing the spot. A purported message that has gone viral on social media claims that eight to ten rounds were fired during the attack.

The message also threatens to target the company's office, employees and clerical staff, besides warning of a bomb attack at the workplace and demanding that the company's operations be shut down.

The message reportedly mentions the names of Aman Sahu, Mayank Singh and Prakash Shukla.

Incidents of firing and threats against companies involved in coal mining and transportation have frequently been reported in Jharkhand.

Over the past four months, around 15 such incidents have taken place in Chatra, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Ranchi, targeting company offices, entry gates, business establishments and security personnel.

Earlier, on November 12, firing was reported at the office of AVS Coal Transporting Company in Honhe village under the Tandwa police station area of Chatra district. A letter allegedly circulated on social media in the name of the Rahul Dubey gang claimed responsibility for the incident.

On October 26-27, security guard Vivek Kumar Ojha was seriously injured in a firing incident at the gate of Sainik Outsourcing Company in the Urimari Colliery area. Hazaribagh police subsequently arrested the accused, Anshu Dubey, in connection with the case.

During the last week of October, firing incidents were also reported at the residence of coal trader Sanjay Karmali in Ranchi's Kanke area and outside the AK International Hotel in Hazaribagh.

Earlier, on August 23, firing took place at the office of Sushi Infra Company, which is working on the Chandragupta Coal Project in Tandwa, Chatra. The Rahul Dubey gang had also claimed responsibility for that attack.