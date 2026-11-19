MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 19 (IANS) The CPI(M) received partial relief in the politically sensitive 2012 murder of 23-year-old IUML worker Ariyil Shukoor, with a CBI special court in Kerala's Ernakulam on Thursday acquitting two of its prominent leaders, both former MLAs -- P. Jayarajan and T.V. Rajesh, while finding 13 party activists guilty.

A total of 18 accused were acquitted. Shyamjith, son of CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan, was also among those acquitted.

The verdict is a mixed outcome for the CPI(M), as the two senior leaders accused of being part of the alleged conspiracy have been cleared, even as 13 party workers have been held guilty of the murder.

Shukoor, a 23-year-old activist of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), was hacked to death at Keezhara in Kannur on February 20, 2012.

The murder allegedly followed an attack on Jayarajan, then CPI(M) Kannur district secretary, and Rajesh when they visited Ariyil earlier that day.

The CBI had alleged that the conspiracy to eliminate Shukoor was hatched at Thaliparamba Co-operative Hospital, where Jayarajan and Rajesh were admitted after the attack on them.

Both leaders were arraigned as accused Nos. 32 and 33, and had denied the allegations.

According to the prosecution, Shukoor and four other youths took shelter in a house at Keezhara after the attack on the leaders.

They were allegedly forced out after CPI(M) workers threatened the house owners.

Their identities were then established with the help of mobile phone photographs and party workers.

While three were allowed to leave, Shukoor and another youth, Zakaria, were taken to a nearby field and attacked with sharp weapons.

Shukoor succumbed to his injuries, while Zakaria survived.

Reacting to the verdict, IUML veteran and Industries Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty said it was important to wait for the full judgment.

"All know it was a brutal and well-planned murder, and now it has been proved also," he said.

He said the larger conspiracy had not been established and that the party would decide its future course of action after examining the complete judgment.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who was the state Home Minister when the murder took place and is now Speaker of the Assembly, said the investigation had done its job and the court had delivered its verdict.

Those unhappy with the judgment could approach the appellate courts, he said.

The trial began in May 2025, with 31 accused facing proceedings after two of the original accused died.

The case involved 81 witnesses, 238 documents and 21 material objects.

During the trial of the case, one of the accused committed suicide, while another passed away.