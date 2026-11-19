Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a beloved and celebrated star couple, captivating millions with their chemistry, stunning looks, public displays of affection, and enduring love for one another. However, the couple often finds themselves under the scrutiny of audiences. Yes, you read that right. Social media frequently circulates narratives portraying Ranbir as an alleged red flag or Alia as the one who is 'pleasing.'

Alia Bhatt on her Marriage

Now, the actress has finally opened up on the matter. In a recent interview, she opined that she takes 'offense' on these theories and that there's no truth to these rumours. She even said that she often advocates for women's minds and hearts and nurtures the idea of women growing together, so for her to be at the bottom of such insane narratives is hurtful.

In a conversation with TIME magazine for its TIME100 Next India list, Alia said, "I am someone who's always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who'd suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive.”

She also believes these comments continue because her relationship does not fit traditional ideas about marriage.“The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything-that's Ranbir for me, and that's our reality.”

About Their Marriage

Alia and Ranbir married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate Hindu ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu. The couple dated for nearly five years before tying the knot and welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.