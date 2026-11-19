In celebration of International Men's Day in India, we should not forget about those who inspire us through their life stories. From humble backgrounds to financial struggles, these 10 Indian men succeed in life and make a name for themselves.

Abdul Kalam starts from a poor background. As a child he sold newspapers in order to help support his family. Driven by his interest in science and learning, he went on to make a name for himself in India's missile and space program. He became India's 11 th president.

Before becoming one of Bollywood's most famous stars, Rajinikanth had many different jobs such as being a bus conductor in Bengaluru. After attending training at the Madras Film Institute, he caught the attention of K. Balachander. His unique acting style and persona made him very popular.

After working as a ticket examiner at the Kharagpur train station, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was able to enter sports and join the Indian cricket team. He went on to lead India to great successes in international cricket, winning the T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013.

Amitabh Bachchan faced many obstacles in his early career. He struggled to find work due to his voice. Later, after he had become established in Bollywood, he faced severe financial issues in the late 1990's. His company ABCL got into trouble and this caused him to lose money. However, he was able to reinvigorate his career and rose back to fame in films and TV.

Dhirubhai Ambani started working in Aden, Yemen. He then moved back to India in order to explore business opportunities. He started in Textile trading, but soon expanded his ambitions. With his ambition and risk taking attitude, he was able to create Reliance, one of the largest business groups within India.

Narayana Murthy faced failure in business in early days. His first business (Softronics) did not perform well. However, he did not give up on his ambitions. In 1981 he formed Infosys with a small group of professionals. Infosys is now one of the biggest names in Information Technology in India.

Milkha Singh lost many family member during partition. As a result, he was forced to move to India as a refugee. After having a difficult time adjusting, he joined the Indian Army. Due to his natural talent in sport, he received intense training and became a famous athlete. He won Gold at the Commonwealth Games of 1958 and the Asian Games. He is known as the flying sikh.

Narendra Modi had a tough life growing up in Vadnagar, Gujarat. He worked in a tea selling business with his family. After working in local organisations, he was eventually able to become Chief Minister of Gujarat and then Prime Minister of India.

Gautam Adani left school at an early age. As a teen he moved to Mumbai and worked in the diamond industry. Having gained business skills, he moved back to Gujarat and became an entrepreneur. Over time, he was able to invest in new industries. These industries included infrastructure, energy, logistics and more.

Manoj Bajpayee faced many rejections and struggles in his career of acting. It is said that he was rejected multiple times from attending the National School of Drama. Despite this, he continued to develop his acting in Theatre. Eventually, he was given a breakthrough role in the film 'Satya'. Since then he has become one of the most respected actors in Hindi cinema.