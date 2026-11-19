Bengaluru's much-awaited Basavanagudi Groundnut Fair, popularly known as Kadalekai Parishe, will be held from December 5 to 8, 2026, bringing the city's traditional festive spirit to the streets surrounding the historic Dodda Ganapati Temple. The main celebrations will take place on December 7, marking the final Monday of the Hindu month of Kartika. The four-day fair will feature large quantities of fresh and roasted groundnuts brought from different parts of Karnataka and neighbouring states, along with traditional snacks, colourful stalls and dazzling street illuminations.

Organised jointly by the Muzrai Department and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), this year's fair will also focus on maintaining a plastic-free environment. However, visitors may have to pay slightly higher prices for groundnuts due to reduced crop yields following inadequate rainfall. Meanwhile, Bengaluru's Malleswaram Parishe is scheduled to take place from November 28 to 30.

Bengaluru Kadalekai Parishe 2026: Dates And Preparations

The historic Kadalekai Parishe is one of Bengaluru's most popular traditional fairs, attracting thousands of visitors every year. With the arrival of the month of Kartika, preparations are underway for the annual celebration in Basavanagudi.

This year, the main religious observance will take place on Monday, December 7, while the festivities will continue for four days, from December 5 to 8. The Muzrai Department and the Greater Bengaluru Authority will jointly organise the event.

A high-level meeting of the Muzrai Department is expected to be held soon to discuss the necessary arrangements, including crowd management, security and other preparations. Officials are also keen to ensure that the fair remains plastic-free, continuing the focus on environmentally friendly celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Malleswaram Parishe will be held from November 28 to 30, offering residents another opportunity to experience Bengaluru's traditional fair culture.

Basavanagudi Streets To Glow With Lights And Traditional Stalls

As part of the Kadalekai Parishe celebrations, Basavanagudi and its surrounding streets will be decorated with colourful electric illuminations. The roads will be lined with vendors displaying large quantities of raw and roasted groundnuts, creating the distinctive atmosphere associated with the annual fair.

Groundnuts will arrive from several parts of Karnataka, including Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chintamani, Srinivasapura, Mandya, Magadi, Mysuru, Kunigal and Tumakuru. Farmers and traders from neighbouring states, particularly Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, are also expected to bring their produce to Bengaluru.

Apart from groundnuts, visitors can explore numerous stalls selling traditional snacks and sweets. Popular treats such as bendu-battasu (traditional sugar candies), mandakki (puffed rice), jalebis and other local delicacies will add to the festive atmosphere. Stalls selling colourful toys and other items for children will also be among the attractions.

Will Groundnut Prices Increase At Kadalekai Parishe This Year?

Visitors attending the Basavanagudi Groundnut Fair may have to pay slightly higher prices for groundnuts this year. Inadequate rainfall has affected crop yields in Karnataka and neighbouring states, resulting in a reduced supply of groundnuts.

At present, the market price of groundnuts reportedly ranges from Rs 20 to Rs 25 per quarter-litre measure, locally known as seru. Traders expect prices to rise further by the beginning of December, depending on the availability of produce and prevailing market conditions.

With large quantities of groundnuts expected to arrive from different regions, prices at the fair will largely depend on supply and demand during the festival.

Roasted Groundnuts, Bajji And Churumuri To Add To The Festive Experience

Although December 7 is the main day of the religious celebrations, Basavanagudi and its surrounding areas are expected to witness large crowds over the preceding weekend. The pleasant winter weather makes the fair an ideal place for families and friends to spend an evening exploring the stalls and enjoying traditional street food.

Freshly roasted groundnuts and hot boiled peanuts seasoned with spices are among the biggest attractions. Visitors can also enjoy refreshing sugarcane juice and lemon soda during the afternoon.

As evening approaches, food stalls selling crispy bajji, bonda and spicy churumuri are expected to draw large crowds. The combination of traditional snacks, festive lights and bustling roadside shops adds to the distinctive charm of the fair.

Dodda Ganapati Temple And Basavanna Remain At The Centre Of Celebrations

Beyond the food stalls and shopping, the Kadalekai Parishe holds considerable religious and cultural significance for Bengaluru residents. One of the key traditions associated with the fair is visiting the historic Dodda Ganapati Temple and seeking blessings.

Devotees also visit the nearby Basavanna temple as part of the celebrations. The fair is traditionally associated with farmers expressing their gratitude and offering groundnuts to the deity in the hope of a good harvest.

For many visitors, the experience is incomplete without exploring the roadside stalls selling bangles, earrings, toys and colourful whistles. Bargaining with vendors, sampling traditional snacks and walking through the illuminated streets are all part of the annual celebration.

The Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe continues to preserve Bengaluru's cultural traditions while bringing together farmers, traders, residents and visitors. With the 2026 edition scheduled from December 5 to 8, the city is preparing for another four days of groundnuts, traditional delicacies, religious observances and festive celebrations.