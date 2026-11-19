MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 19 (IANS) Henry Nicholls credited Glenn Phillips' infectious energy and attacking approach for helping New Zealand recover from a precarious 70/5 against India, with the pair putting together an unbeaten 173-run partnership to take the hosts to 243/5 on the opening day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.

Nicholls, who remained unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries, said Phillips' intent after joining him at the crease eased the pressure at the other end and allowed him to concentrate on building his innings.

Phillips, meanwhile, finished the day on 94 not out off 182 balls, leaving New Zealand well placed after a difficult first session.

“His energy is infectious, the way he came out. I guess put a bit more pressure on them probably allowed me just to go about my work. And really enjoyed batting with him. A couple of guys who love running really hard and putting a bit of pressure on the Indian side that way. So, he batted fantastically and like I say for us to both be not out certainly a boost for the dressing room,” Nicholls told broadcasters after the end of play on Day 1.

The recovery was particularly significant given the position New Zealand found themselves in after India's seamers exploited the conditions following the hosts' decision to bat. Jasprit Bumrah struck in the opening over to dismiss Tom Latham, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep also found success as New Zealand slipped to 60/4 at lunch. Tom Blundell fell shortly after the interval, leaving the hosts at 70/5.

Nicholls, who had to hurry to get ready before walking out to bat early in the innings, acknowledged the quality of India's bowling and the challenge of batting first at the Wellington venue.

“Yeah, I was sort of rushing a little bit to get ready to the top to be honest. But obviously they bowled incredibly well and we know when we play here that that can be the challenge when you lose the toss and get put in. But I think all the guys worked really hard and it was just nice to have that partnership from the middle session right through the end of the day,” he added.

Nicholls' innings also extended his impressive record at the Basin Reserve. The left-hander has now scored five of his 12 Test centuries at the Wellington ground, a venue he described as special because of its history and traditional character.

He revealed that he had exchanged some banter with the groundsman before the match, who had encouraged him to become the first batter to score a century at the venue this season.

“I'm not sure. I was having a bit of banter with the groundsman. He was saying it's his first time, first year here and he said that the first game, or the second game, I scored the first hundred here. So he said this morning, he said, oh, it'd be great if you could be the first. And I said, oh, before the toss, I said, oh yeah, maybe tomorrow or later on.

“It's, it's a special place to play. I think anyone who's a cricket fan or plays cricket loves playing at the Basin and that's certainly, for me, is a traditional ground and it's a lot of history here. So yeah, so to have that many here is pretty special,” he stated.

The century was made even more memorable by the presence of Nicholls' family in the stands. His wife was celebrating her birthday on Thursday, while their children and his parents were also there to witness the milestone.

“Yeah, it was really awesome. Even the non-strikers' end, I'm just looking up and seeing the kids playing up there. And yeah, it's my wife's birthday today as well, she's the rock and it was pretty cool to have them. My mum and dad were there as well. So just, yeah, a really special day,” Nicholls mentioned.

Despite New Zealand's difficult start, Nicholls said the partnership and the position the pair had put the team in made the day's effort especially satisfying.

“I don't know. It's obviously still pretty fresh, to be honest. But yeah, it was really nice. I guess the position we're in to have that partnership with Glenn and I guess for us to both be there at the end of the day is even more pleasing,” he said.

New Zealand will resume on Friday with Phillips six runs short of his century and Nicholls unbeaten on 113, having helped the hosts wrest back momentum after India's dominant start.