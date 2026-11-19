Xi Jinping Stresses Innovation, Regional Cooperation Across Asia-Pacific
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for stronger regional commitment to openness, technological innovation and cooperation, describing these principles as fundamental to advancing economic integration and promoting shared prosperity across the Asia-Pacific region.
Xi made the remarks on Wednesday while hosting a welcome banquet for international leaders and delegates attending the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan.
Extending his greetings to the visiting delegations, Xi said: “On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to extend a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests,” he said in a toast.
Highlighting Shenzhen's evolution into a leading center for technology and economic development, the Chinese president presented the city as an illustration of the progress that can result from international engagement, innovation and joint efforts.
“Openness is deeply rooted in Shenzhen's DNA and innovation drives the city's vitality, while cooperation is where its strength comes from,” he said.
Xi noted that Shenzhen's economic transformation demonstrates the wider impact of China's reform and opening-up policies, while also highlighting the advantages of closer economic partnerships throughout the Asia-Pacific.
He further emphasized APEC's contribution to strengthening regional economic ties since its creation, noting that the organization has helped establish the Asia-Pacific as one of the world's most dynamic centers of economic activity.
Xi made the remarks on Wednesday while hosting a welcome banquet for international leaders and delegates attending the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan.
Extending his greetings to the visiting delegations, Xi said: “On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to extend a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests,” he said in a toast.
Highlighting Shenzhen's evolution into a leading center for technology and economic development, the Chinese president presented the city as an illustration of the progress that can result from international engagement, innovation and joint efforts.
“Openness is deeply rooted in Shenzhen's DNA and innovation drives the city's vitality, while cooperation is where its strength comes from,” he said.
Xi noted that Shenzhen's economic transformation demonstrates the wider impact of China's reform and opening-up policies, while also highlighting the advantages of closer economic partnerships throughout the Asia-Pacific.
He further emphasized APEC's contribution to strengthening regional economic ties since its creation, noting that the organization has helped establish the Asia-Pacific as one of the world's most dynamic centers of economic activity.
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