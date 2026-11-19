King Charles Calls for Unity, Freedom of Belief Amid Social Divisions
(MENAFN) King Charles III has called on the Church of England to encourage greater social cohesion and safeguard religious freedom as divisions continue to affect society, delivering his first speech before the church's General Synod.
Addressing the opening of a new five-year term for the church's governing assembly on Tuesday, the British monarch highlighted the institution's duty to preserve Christianity while protecting "the very space for faith itself – of every belief – within our whole society."
"At a time when our society can feel divided, it is all the more important that the Church of England continues to extend its ministry among all the people of this country," he said.
The General Synod serves as the Church of England's principal decision-making body, bringing together bishops, religious leaders and elected representatives from the public to discuss issues involving doctrine, institutional policies, financial matters and the church's position in society.
Referring to growing uncertainty and anxiety around the world, Charles encouraged members of the assembly to approach disagreements with patience and consideration, particularly when discussions involve strongly held and opposing opinions.
He called on participants to "put yourself in the shoes of those with whom you disagree."
Before delivering his address, Charles attended a Holy Communion service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday morning. He subsequently traveled to the nearby Church House, where he formally opened the new session of the General Synod.
As the supreme governor of the Church of England, the monarch plays a central ceremonial role in the institution's leadership.
Addressing the opening of a new five-year term for the church's governing assembly on Tuesday, the British monarch highlighted the institution's duty to preserve Christianity while protecting "the very space for faith itself – of every belief – within our whole society."
"At a time when our society can feel divided, it is all the more important that the Church of England continues to extend its ministry among all the people of this country," he said.
The General Synod serves as the Church of England's principal decision-making body, bringing together bishops, religious leaders and elected representatives from the public to discuss issues involving doctrine, institutional policies, financial matters and the church's position in society.
Referring to growing uncertainty and anxiety around the world, Charles encouraged members of the assembly to approach disagreements with patience and consideration, particularly when discussions involve strongly held and opposing opinions.
He called on participants to "put yourself in the shoes of those with whom you disagree."
Before delivering his address, Charles attended a Holy Communion service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday morning. He subsequently traveled to the nearby Church House, where he formally opened the new session of the General Synod.
As the supreme governor of the Church of England, the monarch plays a central ceremonial role in the institution's leadership.
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