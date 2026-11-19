Japan Submits Kozo Tashima’s Candidacy for FIFA Presidency
(MENAFN) The Japan Football Association (JFA) has officially put forward its honorary president, Kozo Tashima, as a candidate for the FIFA presidency, the country's football governing body announced Wednesday.
The federation confirmed that it submitted the nomination to FIFA on Tuesday, following a unanimous decision by its board members to endorse Tashima during a meeting held on Nov. 5.
Tashima, 68, previously led the JFA as president between 2016 and 2024. His candidacy has received endorsements from five national football associations, satisfying FIFA's minimum requirement for candidates seeking to contest the election.
FIFA will now review the qualifications and eligibility of Tashima and the other nominees before publishing the final list of approved candidates.
Following the announcement, Tashima expressed appreciation to JFA President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, the federation's board and the national associations that supported his nomination.
He attributed the backing for his candidacy partly to the progress of Japanese football and its increasing international standing over recent years.
Tashima also outlined his intention to improve FIFA's institutional oversight and promote greater openness in its operations, drawing on his experience managing football organizations in Japan.
“I would like to use this experience to promote stronger governance and more transparent organizational management at FIFA,” he said.
Additionally, he highlighted the importance of maintaining fair play, mutual respect and integrity throughout the sport. He also committed to creating more opportunities for children to participate in football while ensuring they can play in a safe and supportive environment.
The federation confirmed that it submitted the nomination to FIFA on Tuesday, following a unanimous decision by its board members to endorse Tashima during a meeting held on Nov. 5.
Tashima, 68, previously led the JFA as president between 2016 and 2024. His candidacy has received endorsements from five national football associations, satisfying FIFA's minimum requirement for candidates seeking to contest the election.
FIFA will now review the qualifications and eligibility of Tashima and the other nominees before publishing the final list of approved candidates.
Following the announcement, Tashima expressed appreciation to JFA President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, the federation's board and the national associations that supported his nomination.
He attributed the backing for his candidacy partly to the progress of Japanese football and its increasing international standing over recent years.
Tashima also outlined his intention to improve FIFA's institutional oversight and promote greater openness in its operations, drawing on his experience managing football organizations in Japan.
“I would like to use this experience to promote stronger governance and more transparent organizational management at FIFA,” he said.
Additionally, he highlighted the importance of maintaining fair play, mutual respect and integrity throughout the sport. He also committed to creating more opportunities for children to participate in football while ensuring they can play in a safe and supportive environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment