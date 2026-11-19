Israeli Ground Offensive in Central Gaza Kills Palestinian, Displaces Families
(MENAFN) A Palestinian was killed and several others sustained injuries on Wednesday as Israeli troops began a large-scale ground operation in the central Gaza Strip, prompting multiple families to flee their homes.
The military action represents the first extensive ground offensive in Gaza in a year and the first operation publicly announced by the Israeli army since the ceasefire came into force on Oct. 10, 2025. The operation is focused on three areas extending west of the so-called “yellow line” in central Gaza.
Israeli military units moved into Al-Mughraqa, the vicinity of the Wadi Gaza bridge along Salah al-Din road, and the Al-Daawa neighborhood north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to reports from the area.
Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles, accompanied by bulldozers, entered the locations from the eastern direction as intense gunfire and artillery bombardment continued.
Following an Israeli drone attack in Al-Mughraqa, medical personnel at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat received the body of a Palestinian and several wounded individuals, according to a source at the medical facility.
These casualties represent the first reported deaths and injuries since the latest Israeli military operation began in central Gaza.
Meanwhile, the start of the offensive forced several Palestinian families to leave the Al-Daawa neighborhood, located north of Nuseirat, as military activity intensified, according to local accounts.
The military action represents the first extensive ground offensive in Gaza in a year and the first operation publicly announced by the Israeli army since the ceasefire came into force on Oct. 10, 2025. The operation is focused on three areas extending west of the so-called “yellow line” in central Gaza.
Israeli military units moved into Al-Mughraqa, the vicinity of the Wadi Gaza bridge along Salah al-Din road, and the Al-Daawa neighborhood north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to reports from the area.
Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles, accompanied by bulldozers, entered the locations from the eastern direction as intense gunfire and artillery bombardment continued.
Following an Israeli drone attack in Al-Mughraqa, medical personnel at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat received the body of a Palestinian and several wounded individuals, according to a source at the medical facility.
These casualties represent the first reported deaths and injuries since the latest Israeli military operation began in central Gaza.
Meanwhile, the start of the offensive forced several Palestinian families to leave the Al-Daawa neighborhood, located north of Nuseirat, as military activity intensified, according to local accounts.
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