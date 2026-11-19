Euro Area Inflation Climbs to Three-Year Peak as Energy Costs Surge
(MENAFN) Inflation across the euro area accelerated to 4% in October, marking its highest annual level in three years, compared with 3.8% in September, according to final figures published by Eurostat on Wednesday.
The annual rate stood at 2.1% during October 2025, while prices increased by 0.5% on a monthly basis across the currency bloc.
Rising energy expenses were the primary factor behind the acceleration, with annual energy inflation reaching 21% in October, compared with 19% in September and 14.3% in August.
Energy costs contributed 1.89 percentage points to the overall annual inflation rate, increasing from 1.72 percentage points a month earlier and representing almost half of total inflation.
The latest increase coincided with tightening supplies in international energy markets and escalating geopolitical uncertainties, which placed additional pressure on wholesale prices.
In its autumn economic projections, the European Commission reported that Brent crude exceeded $100 per barrel during October, with prices occasionally moving above the peaks recorded in late April.
The commission also highlighted a sharp increase in European natural gas prices. The benchmark Dutch TTF contract averaged €85 per megawatt-hour in October, compared with approximately €30 in late February, before finishing the month above €100.
According to the European Commission, disruptions affecting energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside damage to energy infrastructure across the region, contributed to the mounting pressure on markets.
Meanwhile, rising petroleum costs were increasingly reflected in consumer spending. Eurostat reported that prices for fuels and lubricants used in personal transportation across the EU increased by 31.4% year-on-year in September, following annual gains of 23.8% in August and 16.9% in July.
The annual rate stood at 2.1% during October 2025, while prices increased by 0.5% on a monthly basis across the currency bloc.
Rising energy expenses were the primary factor behind the acceleration, with annual energy inflation reaching 21% in October, compared with 19% in September and 14.3% in August.
Energy costs contributed 1.89 percentage points to the overall annual inflation rate, increasing from 1.72 percentage points a month earlier and representing almost half of total inflation.
The latest increase coincided with tightening supplies in international energy markets and escalating geopolitical uncertainties, which placed additional pressure on wholesale prices.
In its autumn economic projections, the European Commission reported that Brent crude exceeded $100 per barrel during October, with prices occasionally moving above the peaks recorded in late April.
The commission also highlighted a sharp increase in European natural gas prices. The benchmark Dutch TTF contract averaged €85 per megawatt-hour in October, compared with approximately €30 in late February, before finishing the month above €100.
According to the European Commission, disruptions affecting energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside damage to energy infrastructure across the region, contributed to the mounting pressure on markets.
Meanwhile, rising petroleum costs were increasingly reflected in consumer spending. Eurostat reported that prices for fuels and lubricants used in personal transportation across the EU increased by 31.4% year-on-year in September, following annual gains of 23.8% in August and 16.9% in July.
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