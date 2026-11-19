Italy Approves Antisemitism Law Amid Fierce Political Disputes
(MENAFN) Italy's parliament has endorsed a disputed antisemitism bill, triggering confrontations over the war in Gaza and historical fascism while highlighting growing disagreements among opposition parties.
The Chamber of Deputies approved the legislation with 147 votes, receiving support from the ruling center-right coalition and Italia Viva. The vote completed the bill's parliamentary passage, according to reports published late Tuesday.
The legislation officially incorporates the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which includes examples involving criticism of Israel. However, it does not establish any additional criminal offenses.
Opposition lawmakers attempted to introduce an alternative based on the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism, which avoids explicitly mentioning Israel. Their proposed changes, however, failed to secure parliamentary approval.
Debate became particularly contentious after Brothers of Italy representative Mauro Malaguti referred to increasing birth figures in Gaza while disputing claims that genocide had taken place in the Palestinian territory.
Luigi Marattin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, also challenged the genocide allegations, declaring: "Saying there was genocide in Gaza makes you liars, not antisemites."
Meanwhile, Nicola Fratoianni, who leads the Greens and Left Alliance, strongly criticized Malaguti's intervention, describing it as a "dark page" in the history of parliament and calling on the lawmaker to express shame over his remarks.
Further controversy emerged during the session when lawmaker Rossano Sasso voiced support for Giovanni Gentile, a minister who served during Italy's fascist period.
The Chamber of Deputies approved the legislation with 147 votes, receiving support from the ruling center-right coalition and Italia Viva. The vote completed the bill's parliamentary passage, according to reports published late Tuesday.
The legislation officially incorporates the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which includes examples involving criticism of Israel. However, it does not establish any additional criminal offenses.
Opposition lawmakers attempted to introduce an alternative based on the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism, which avoids explicitly mentioning Israel. Their proposed changes, however, failed to secure parliamentary approval.
Debate became particularly contentious after Brothers of Italy representative Mauro Malaguti referred to increasing birth figures in Gaza while disputing claims that genocide had taken place in the Palestinian territory.
Luigi Marattin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, also challenged the genocide allegations, declaring: "Saying there was genocide in Gaza makes you liars, not antisemites."
Meanwhile, Nicola Fratoianni, who leads the Greens and Left Alliance, strongly criticized Malaguti's intervention, describing it as a "dark page" in the history of parliament and calling on the lawmaker to express shame over his remarks.
Further controversy emerged during the session when lawmaker Rossano Sasso voiced support for Giovanni Gentile, a minister who served during Italy's fascist period.
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