Israeli Forces Launch New Offensive in Central Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced Wednesday that it had initiated a new military operation across three designated areas in central Gaza, alongside restrictions on parts of the Salah al-Din road, despite the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 2025.
Since the truce began on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli violations have resulted in the deaths of 1,650 Palestinians and injuries to another 5,975, according to figures published Monday by Gaza’s Health Ministry.
In a statement shared on Facebook, the Israeli military’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) confirmed the start of the operation, saying “the army has begun a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, near the yellow line, specifically in areas numbered 660, 661 and 666.”
The Israeli authority claimed that the offensive was directed at what it identified as “terrorist infrastructure.”
COGAT also announced traffic restrictions during the operation, stating: “During the operation, the Salah al-Din road will be closed in the above-mentioned blocks,”
Palestinian residents were urged to avoid the designated locations and remain away until the Israeli military spokesperson releases an official announcement confirming that the operation has concluded.
However, the Israeli military authority did not disclose additional information about the objectives of the offensive or how long it was expected to continue.
The ceasefire in Gaza was implemented under the initial stage of US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Israeli genocide in the Palestinian territory.
As part of the first phase of the agreement, Israeli forces pulled back to a designated position inside Gaza known as the “yellow line.”
Since the truce began on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli violations have resulted in the deaths of 1,650 Palestinians and injuries to another 5,975, according to figures published Monday by Gaza’s Health Ministry.
In a statement shared on Facebook, the Israeli military’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) confirmed the start of the operation, saying “the army has begun a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, near the yellow line, specifically in areas numbered 660, 661 and 666.”
The Israeli authority claimed that the offensive was directed at what it identified as “terrorist infrastructure.”
COGAT also announced traffic restrictions during the operation, stating: “During the operation, the Salah al-Din road will be closed in the above-mentioned blocks,”
Palestinian residents were urged to avoid the designated locations and remain away until the Israeli military spokesperson releases an official announcement confirming that the operation has concluded.
However, the Israeli military authority did not disclose additional information about the objectives of the offensive or how long it was expected to continue.
The ceasefire in Gaza was implemented under the initial stage of US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Israeli genocide in the Palestinian territory.
As part of the first phase of the agreement, Israeli forces pulled back to a designated position inside Gaza known as the “yellow line.”
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