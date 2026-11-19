MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan expects to receive an additional 23 Airbus aircraft by 2030 as part of its fleet expansion plans, according to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The plans were discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and State Secretary and Deputy Minister at Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport Stefan Schnorr on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal.

The sides discussed prospects for further developing Kazakhstan-Germany cooperation in civil aviation, expanding air connectivity, engagement with leading European aircraft manufacturers, and current issues on the international aviation agenda.

Lastayev noted the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany in civil aviation and emphasized Kazakhstan's interest in further expanding air services between the two countries.

Cooperation with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus was another key topic of the meeting. Lastayev noted that Kazakhstan and Airbus have maintained a long-standing and stable partnership.

Air Astana and FlyArystan currently operate a combined fleet of 65 Airbus aircraft, including 36 operated by Air Astana and 29 by FlyArystan. Airbus A320-family aircraft form the backbone of both airlines' fleets.

In addition, Air Astana and Airbus signed an agreement in Brussels in June 2026 for the acquisition of up to 50 A320neo-family aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2031.

The meeting also addressed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the competent authorities of Kazakhstan and Germany in investigating aviation accidents and incidents.

The sides agreed to explore the possibility of concluding a new cooperation agreement to strengthen interaction between the two countries' competent authorities and facilitate regular exchanges of experience and best practices.