MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has discussed the implementation of its National Concept "International Law and Neutrality of Turkmenistan" at a meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council), chaired by National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the press service of the Turkmen Government reported.

The meeting brought together members of the Presidium, the Chairperson of the Mejlis, Deputy Chairpersons of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of political parties and public organizations, as well as representatives of government institutions and the media.

Addressing the participants, Berdimuhamedov said the concept, approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the September 23 meeting of the Halk Maslahaty, was closely linked to the country's key foreign policy priorities.

He emphasized Turkmenistan's commitment to developing multifaceted cooperation with the United Nations and adhering to universally recognized principles of international law.

According to Berdimuhamedov, the concept is intended to strengthen international law, promote global peace and security, and expand international cooperation.

He also recalled that the September meeting of the Halk Maslahaty had reviewed the country's achievements and outlined priorities for its further development in the context of changing economic conditions.

The Presidium meeting was convened in accordance with Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan "On the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan" to discuss progress following the national forum and identify further tasks.