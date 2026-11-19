MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– gategroup, a leading global provider of airline catering and hospitality services, played an integral role in Pope Leo XIV's apostolic journey across South America, providing specialized inflight catering and logistics services in collaboration with airline partners ITA Airways, Aerolíneas Argentinas and LATAM Airlines.

The historic journey began in Rome on November 6, with Pope Leo XIV departing aboard an ITA Airways flight to Montevideo, Uruguay, before continuing to Argentina and Peru. For the inaugural flight, gategourmet Italy provided specialized inflight catering services, bringing together culinary expertise, meticulous preparation and precise coordination at every stage, from menu development and production to final aircraft loading. The menu celebrated the richness and diversity of Italian cuisine, featuring regional specialties ranging from traditional cheeses and Neapolitan pizza to Amalfi lemon desserts.

Bringing regional flavors onboard

In Argentina, gategourmet catered three flight sectors, supporting the operation through coordinated catering production, logistics and aircraft-loading services.

In Peru, gategourmet catered five flights connecting Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa, before the return flight to Rome, each showcasing the regional cuisine.

Menus developed by LATAM appointed chefs James Berckemeyer and Aldo Yaranga, drew inspiration from the country's Andean and Amazonian culinary traditions, incorporating ingredients such as tricolor quinoa, lúcuma, camu camu and Amazonian cacao.

“Supporting a journey of this significance is both a privilege and an honor,” said Federico Germani, Chief Commercial Officer & President Americas, Asia Pacific, and Middle East at gategroup.“We are deeply grateful to ITA Airways, Aerolíneas Argentinas and LATAM Airlines for the trust they placed in our teams and for the close collaboration throughout this journey. Operations of this nature are only possible through strong partnerships, and we greatly value the opportunity to support this historic visit. We also appreciate the confidence our airline partners continue to place in gategroup and our people.”

Ahead of the long-haul return flight from Lima to Rome, gategourmet's Lima facility prepared an extensive inflight dining program showcasing Peruvian specialties, alongside refreshments and breakfast offerings.



Beyond the kitchen

gategroup's operation extended well beyond food preparation, necessitating coordination between culinary teams, airline partners and local production facilities across multiple airports.

In Cusco and Pucallpa, gategourmet oversaw catering produced by local culinary partners, coordinated quality verification, and ensured specialized aircraft-loading arrangements and ground-handling services to maintain consistent standards of food safety, quality and service.

The successful execution of this complex, multi-country operation highlights gategroup's ability to combine its international capabilities with local market expertise, delivering tailored hospitality solutions for its airline customers under exceptional operating requirements.

About gategroup

gategroup is a leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 300 locations in more than 68 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world's leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at

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