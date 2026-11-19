CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The nationally acclaimed Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on November 19th at 6:30 p.m. CST at 225 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago.The seminar will address two important issues that arise in family law practice: identifying conflicts of interest and determining the standard for modifying parenting time, formally known as child custody.Distinguished Managing Attorney Jeffrey L. Paustian of the Leving firm will lecture on identifying conflicts of interest in family law cases. His presentation will focus on strategies for recognizing potential conflicts when evaluating new matters and for identifying conflicts that may arise as a case develops. Identifying and addressing legal issues early is a crucial part of protecting clients' interests in sensitive family law matters.Attorney Paustian brings a proven track record of success in complex, high-stakes cases, including one case where he obtained custody for a father who had been falsely accused of sexually abusing his children. The court found that the mother had coached the children and ordered supervised visitation for her. The trial court also ordered the mother to pay the portion of the father's attorney's fees and costs related to defending against the false allegations, citing her refusal to accept responsibility for her actions.Renowned matrimonial litigator and Litigation Director James M. Hagler of the Leving firm will lecture on the firm's recent Illinois Supreme Court case victory in Reynolds v. Reynolds. This was a case in which the Leving firm represented the father at the trial court. This presentation will expand on how the ruling may shape pending and future parenting time cases, with a focus on how attorneys can protect their clients' interests while safeguarding the well-being of their clients' children.Attorney Hagler is nationally recognized for his representation of high-profile clients, including professional athletes, recording artists, and public officials. He has received numerous honors, including the Award of Merit from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children due to his experience and knowledge in international Hague Convention custody litigation.This seminar will also feature a discussion on identifying causes of actions to best serve clients in catastrophic injury and medical negligence cases, helping identify viable legal pathways to achieve optimal results in pursuing financial compensation for a lifetime for necessary and critical medical care your children need.“Our focus is always on delivering the highest level of legal advocacy for our clients and their families,” said Jeffery M. Leving, founder and president of the firm who will facilitate the seminar.The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.Inquiries about this seminar should be made by emailing...The Arthur S. Kallow CLE Seminar SeriesThe Kallow CLE Seminar Series, which began in 2014, provides continuing legal education. CLE credit will be awarded to attorneys attending. The series was created in the relentless pursuit of excellence to maintain dominance in the firm's practice area, protecting clients, their property and children with countless significant court victories.Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States in recognition of his 7,500 hours of service to this great nation. Leving co-authored the foundational Illinois joint custody law and has dedicated his career to safeguarding children and reuniting them with their fathers.To learn more about law and fatherhood, visit dadsrights.

JEFFERY LEVING

Law Offices of Jeffery M Leving, Ltd.

+1 312-296-3666

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Leving Law Firm Matrimonial Law Seminar: Winning Child Custody Cases News Provided By Law Offices of Jeffery M Leving, Ltd. November 19, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law



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