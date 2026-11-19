CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Owner and Principal of SelectResources International (SRI), Catherine Advises Leading Advertisers on everything from Agency Models, Agency Search, Relationship Management, even Client Training in their quest for meaningful Agency RelationshipsLos Angeles, California – Catherine Bension is the Owner and Principal of SelectResources International (SRI), a Los Angeles-based marketing consultancy she has led since 1997. With 40+ years of success in strategic problem-solving around driving brand and business performance for companies across a diverse range of categories and go-to-market approaches, Catherine has a proven track record of leadership enabling others to achieve and exceed objectives. She is a master of successfully of bringing together clients and marketing agency partners to create compelling consumer and B2B communications that drive brand equity, revenue and organizational growth while deploying process improvements to realize efficiencies. A recognized industry thought leader who is often sought to speak externally on what the best CMOs are doing to leverage their agency relationships and enhance return on communications investment, Catherine is a thoughtful strategist who is constantly seeking out the toughest challenges.Earlier in her career, Catherine held senior leadership roles in the entertainment and advertising industries. She served as Chief Marketing Officer for a division of Universal, where she contributed to the launch of its Florida theme park operations. She also spent a decade in senior advertising agency positions, gaining deep experience in integrated marketing and communications. Her work has consistently focused on solving complex marketing challenges and advancing multicultural marketing strategies. She earned her MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.Widely regarded as a thought leader in her field, Catherine has served many of North America's top marketers through her consultancy. Ad Age has recognized her as a Woman to Watch. She continues to influence the industry through advisory work, thought leadership, and contributions to major marketing conferences and initiatives. She speaks German, French, and English.Catherine attributes her success to a strong competitive spirit and a drive shaped early in life by growing up in a sports-oriented environment. That background taught her discipline, resilience, and the importance of always striving to improve. She is not one to sit idle, and her personal values, desire to win, and determination keep her moving forward.The best career advice she received came from a colleague who suggested she move into advertising to build stature, learn to write marketing plans and present, and then return to entertainment in a more senior role with credibility. She followed that advice, and it propelled her career forward. The path she took, building skills in planning and presentation before returning to entertainment at a senior level, became a defining step in her professional journey.Continuous learning and family are the values Catherine holds most closely. Reading good books helps her grow, broaden her perspective, and stay grounded in lifelong learning. She also places a high priority on quality time with her family, who provide support, balance, and motivation. Her community involvement includes volunteering with the Special Olympics and the Salvation Army.Through strategic insight, competitive drive, and a commitment to growth, Catherine has helped shape how major brands approach marketing and agency partnerships. Her career shows the value of seeking out experience, earning credibility, and continuing to learn at every stage. The enduring legacy of Catherine Bension lies in the clarity and confidence she brings to the marketers who rely on her guidance.Learn More about Catherine Bension:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Catherine Bension, Strategic Marketing Leadership Built on Drive, Credibility, and Lifelong Learning News Provided By Influential Women November 19, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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