Concept Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners David "Concept by Studio TRIGGER"

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Concept Art by TRIGGER

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Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: David "Concept by Studio TRIGGER" from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Pre-orders November 19, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the Concept Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners David "Concept by Studio TRIGGER."This statue is based on concept art by animation studio TRIGGER. David is realized at 1/5 scale in a defiant stance, together with Maine's cyberarm and the jacket inherited from his mother.His facial sculpt features a tense expression, with attention paid to details such as the angle of his gaze and the furrow between his brows. Different textures are used for the fabric and reflective strips of his jacket, while paintwork recreates the vivid sheen beneath the collar. Maine's bloodstained cyberarm is sculpted with a rugged form and detailed mechanical elements.The themed base is inspired by the battlefield from Episode 6 and features equipment from Trauma Team and MaxTac, along with Maine's smart shotgun set into the rubble. Green tones based on the visual effects seen during Sandevistan use are applied across the base.The Bonus Version includes an additional head depicting David during communication, with illuminated eyes. A Head Stand is also included for displaying the additional head separately.Lucy and Rebecca, also based on concepts by TRIGGER, are available in the Concept Masterline lineup.Product Name:Concept Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners David "Concept by Studio TRIGGER" Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $899Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: July 2028Scale: 1/5H: 36 cm W: 28 cm D: 25 cmWeight: Approx. 3.01 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Standard)・One (1) Swappable Head (Communication) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Painter: 920-3Copyright:TM & © 2026 SCG POWER RANGERS LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.For more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

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Pre-Orders Open November 19: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners David 'Concept by Studio TRIGGER' Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd November 19, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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