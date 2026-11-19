FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer of Diace Designs, Inc., Jessica Jeffery Leads a National Creative Consulting Firm Known for Solving Complex Business Challenges, Delivering Measurable Results, and Specialized Airport Concessions ExpertiseTampa, Florida – Jessica Jeffery is the Founder, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer of Diace Designs, Inc., a woman-owned strategic branding and creative consulting firm celebrating 15 years in business. With more than two decades of experience, Jeffery has built a nationally recognized creative agency known for transforming complex business challenges into strategic, sophisticated, and impactful creative solutions. From enterprise-level branding to high-stakes proposals, national marketing initiatives, and a specialized niche in airport concessions, Diace Designs has worked with some of the world's most recognizable brands, bringing strategic thinking, creative leadership, and disciplined execution to projects where the stakes are high and the margin for error is small.Diace Designs' work extends far beyond aesthetics, with measurable outcomes across business growth, operational efficiency, marketing performance, and large-scale communications. Diace Designs has built its reputation on navigating complexity, connecting the moving pieces, and delivering polished, cohesive solutions under even the most demanding circumstances. Its portfolio includes a comprehensive brand and digital transformation for a specialized contact lens company that reported doubling revenue in two years, alongside a 72% increase in customer retention. A custom digital solution reduced a multi-day ordering process to under four minutes, while a strategic marketing campaign for an international technology company achieved a 21.5% conversion rate and generated millions of dollars in potential sales opportunities in less than three months. In another engagement, Diace Designs coordinated the design and production of more than 31,000 training materials in just four weeks for a major Level I trauma center.Among Diace Designs' most distinctive specialties is airport concessions, a highly specialized niche industry centered on multimillion-dollar retail, dining, and travel hospitality opportunities. With 12+ years of specialized airport concessions experience, Diace Designs has supported 82+ airport concession pursuits across 38+ airports throughout the United States and Canada, with experience spanning hundreds of national and local brands. Diace Designs' work encompasses strategic proposal development, brand storytelling, executive-level presentations, and the coordination of multiple stakeholders while navigating intricate compliance requirements and demanding deadlines in a highly regulated industry. Beyond aviation, its expertise extends across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, hospitality, retail, nonprofit, and corporate sectors.Professional recognition for Diace Designs and Jessica Jeffery includes an appearance in the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Book of Lists: Largest Marketing Firms in Tampa Bay, along with Jeffery's nominations for Best in the Biz, 30 Under 30, 40 Under 40, and BusinessWoman of the Year. She has also been featured in Tampa Bay METRO Magazine's Special Edition: Inspiring Women in Business, KNOW Magazine, and Influential Women. Diace Designs was selected for the Super Bowl LV Business Connect Program, joining 200 certified diverse businesses chosen from more than 1,200 applicants. Diace Designs is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).At the heart of Jessica's approach is the belief that great design should simplify complexity and solve real business problems rather than simply look beautiful. Known for bringing clarity to complex challenges and delivering exceptional work under demanding deadlines, Diace Designs operates as an extension of its clients' teams rather than a traditional outside design agency.The best career advice Jeffery has received is that not every opportunity deserves a yes, but the right one can change the entire trajectory of a career. More than 12 years ago, she accepted a project involving Tampa International Airport's concessions program, despite knowing very little about the industry at the time. That single decision evolved into one of Diace Designs' most distinctive specialties, demonstrating how embracing an unfamiliar opportunity can redefine the trajectory of a business.What's Next for Diace Designs?As Diace Designs celebrates its 15th anniversary, Jeffery is introducing Airport Concessions Expert (ACE), a specialized brand positioning that brings greater visibility to the firm's established expertise within the airport concessions industry. The designation emerged naturally from the company's own identity, representing expertise earned through 12+ years of high-stakes, multimillion-dollar airport pursuits, complex proposal development, and long-standing client partnerships.“We didn't create the name to fit our expertise. Our expertise grew into the name,” Jeffery explains.“It wasn't planned. It was earned.”Looking ahead, Jeffery remains focused on expanding Diace Designs' impact across industries, helping organizations navigate ambitious initiatives, solve complex business challenges, and deliver exceptional results under demanding deadlines. The philosophy behind Diace Designs' reputation is simple: the most effective creative partners don't just make things look exceptional. They make the extraordinarily complex look effortless.Learn More about Jessica Jeffery:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Diace Designs, Inc.,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Jessica Jeffery: 15 Years Of Strategic Branding, Creative Leadership & Airport Concessions Expertise News Provided By Influential Women November 19, 2026, 06:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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