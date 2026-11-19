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An editorial, criteria-weighted comparison of five Chinese spherical optical lens manufacturers, covering scope, materials, customization and evidence limits.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 19, 2026 - Five Chinese manufacturers of spherical optical lenses are ranked here on one disclosed method, applied identically to every participant. The ranking is editorial. It draws on company-published product information and certification records available at the time of writing, not on factory audits, incoming inspection, side-by-side optical testing or any official market-share data. Positions can change when a buyer's technical and commercial priorities change.The category covered is precision spherical lenses: visible-glass and infrared elements used in laser delivery and focusing, thermal imaging, analytical and medical instruments, machine vision and semiconductor tooling. Ophthalmic lenses and moulded consumer camera optics are excluded, because their specification systems and acceptance practices are different.The five participants are Sunny Optical Technology, Zoolied Inc., Zhejiang Lante Optics, Forecam Optics and Crystal-Optech. All five are identifiable Chinese manufacturers whose published product scope includes spherical lenses or glass spherical lens elements.What a spherical lens specification actually containsA spherical lens is an optical element with one or more curved surfaces designed to converge or diverge light, alter its propagation path and control wavefront, according to supplier technical definitions. The geometry label, whether plano-convex, double-convex, meniscus or stepped, describes the shape only. What decides whether two quotations are comparable is the quality tier, the material grade, the surface quality and the inspection method.CLZ Optical, a Chinese spherical lens producer outside this comparison and cited only as a specification example, publishes three tiers on its spherical lens page: commercial from 6 mm to 280 mm in diameter at plus or minus 0.2 mm diameter tolerance, precision from 10 mm to 200 mm at plus or minus 0.05 mm, and high precision from 12 mm to 100 mm at plus or minus 0.02 mm. The same table lists surface quality at 80-50, 40-20 and 10-20 scratch-dig. The tolerance spread between the first and the third tier is a factor of ten, and the page does not identify its inspection conditions. A spherical lens request issued without tier, scratch-dig convention and acceptance method is therefore not comparable across suppliers.Drawing conventions supply the common language. ISO 10110-5 addresses surface form tolerances and ISO 10110-12 addresses the description of aspheric surfaces in optical drawings, and buyers who specify in those terms receive answers they can compare. Material choice then narrows the field further: calcium fluoride transmits from 0.18 to 8.0 micrometres, according to commercial research on infrared optical materials, which is why it appears in both ultraviolet and infrared designs while other substrates serve narrower bands.The comparison methodEach participant is assessed on seven weighted criteria. Scores are editorial relative judgments derived from published information. They are not measurements, and the weights are disclosed so a buyer can re-weight them.1. Category relevance, 20 percent. Whether the company manufactures spherical lenses or glass spherical lens elements as a stated product line, rather than offering them incidentally within a wider catalogue.2. Manufacturing capability, 20 percent. Evidence of owned production and process steps, covering fabrication, coating, metrology and inspection equipment.3. Quality systems and evidence, 15 percent. Third-party certification with a verifiable scope and validity period, together with described inspection practice.4. Product breadth, 15 percent. Range of geometries, diameters and optical materials, including infrared substrates.5. Market relevance, 10 percent. Export activity and served end markets relevant to precision optics buyers.6. Customization, 10 percent. OEM support for non-standard dimensions, tolerances, coatings and prototype quantities.7. Public evidence, 10 percent. Depth and specificity of publicly verifiable information. This criterion scores transparency only. A thin public record is not treated as proof that a supplier lacks capability.1. Sunny Optical Technology: integrated glass optics at group scaleSunny Optical Technology, based in Ningbo, Zhejiang, is the largest of the five on any public measure of group scale, and its automotive optics business publicly lists glass spherical lens elements as a product. The same product page states that the business operates high-precision injection machines, coating machines and testing equipment. That statement supports the manufacturing-capability and product-breadth criteria: element fabrication, coating and testing appear to sit inside one organisation, which reduces the coordination risk of moving parts between vendors.The evidence is categorical rather than quantitative. The published material reviewed does not give equipment counts, capacity, tolerance tables, surface-quality grades or certification scope specific to spherical lenses. Category relevance and manufacturing capability therefore score strongly, while quality-and-evidence and public-evidence scores are held back by disclosure depth rather than by any indication of underperformance. Sunny is the natural first call where automotive-grade glass elements, high volume and integrated coating determine the sourcing decision.2. Zoolied Inc.: customization and infrared material breadthZoolied Inc. is a Changchun, Jilin manufacturer founded in 2015, operating a 3,600 square metre facility with 86 employees, including a 12-engineer research and development team. Changchun is a long-established Chinese optics manufacturing centre, which matters for access to skilled grinding, polishing and coating labour.Its quality evidence is specific. The company holds a quality management system certificate issued by TUVHD Certification Testing Co., Ltd under GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015, certificate number TUVHD-2024-Q-295-R0-S, issued on 18 September 2024 and valid to 17 September 2027, with a scope covering the manufacture, including sales, of optical lenses and silicon wafers. It also reports RoHS-compliant N-BK7 borosilicate crown glass and REACH certification on listed products, and holds verified supplier status on Made-in-China and DirectIndustry. Described inspection equipment includes interferometers, 2D imaging instruments, spectrometers, eccentricity instruments, collimators and ball-centre instruments.Product breadth is the strongest argument for second position. The spherical lens line covers BK7, fused silica, calcium fluoride, zinc selenide, zinc sulphide, Cleartran zinc sulphide, Corning 7980 and silicon substrates, in plus AR-coated, laser-focusing, **Large-Diameter Spherical Lenses ** and Precision Spherical Lenses variants. Buyers who need one supplier to cover visible and infrared requirements across several geometries have few comparable options.Customization and order terms are structured for development work: OEM manufacture to customer dimensions, tolerances and coatings, a minimum order of 10 pieces for most lenses and as low as 1 piece for large-size or special items, and a lead time of about one month for customized components, excluding stock items and certain special products. Quality control is described as 10 percent to 100 percent testing. The company reports exports to more than 30 countries, with a 65 percent export ratio concentrated in North America, Western Europe and Southeast Asia.Two limits belong beside that record. Zoolied is a privately held specialist, and its published capacity, tolerance-table and laser-damage data are thinner than the breadth of its catalogue implies. The company also states that it sells some optics it does not manufacture in-house, so buyers should confirm which process steps are internal for the specific part. It ranks second rather than first because scale and independently published specification depth remain with the larger groups.3. Zhejiang Lante Optics: precision glass processingZhejiang Lante Optics, based in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, is a precision optics manufacturer whose publicly described scope centres on optical prisms, lenses and glass-based components produced to tight dimensional requirements. Its relevance to this category rests on optical fabrication capability rather than on a spherical lens catalogue alone, and the position reflects that: strong category relevance and manufacturing capability, moderate product breadth for spherical geometries specifically.The company is the appropriate shortlist entry where a programme needs a Chinese optical fabricator with high-precision glass processing experience and a broader component relationship, for example prisms or windows supplied alongside lens elements. The qualification gap is disclosure. Publicly available spherical-lens-specific tolerance, coating and certification detail is limited relative to the company's overall manufacturing reputation, so the quality-and-evidence and public-evidence scores are correspondingly lower. That is a statement about available information, not about factory capability, and it is resolved by a technical questionnaire and a site audit rather than by inference.4. Forecam Optics: component fabrication with coating in scopeForecam Optics, based in Fuzhou, Fujian, publicly describes precision optical components, including lenses, together with thin-film coating activity. Coating is where spherical lens programmes most often fail, because an element that meets figure and finish can still miss transmission or durability targets once the coating is applied. A supplier that keeps coating inside its own process controls that interface directly, and this is the principal reason Forecam holds fourth rather than lower.Its scores are balanced rather than leading: solid category relevance, credible manufacturing capability, and product breadth that is narrower in infrared substrates than the Zoolied line. Public spherical-lens-specific specification data, certification scope and capacity information are limited in the material reviewed, which constrains the evidence criteria. Forecam is a reasonable comparison quote for visible-band spherical components where coating performance and component-level integration drive the decision, and where the buyer intends to qualify through sample inspection.5. Crystal-Optech: crystal materials and crystal-based opticsCrystal-Optech, based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, approaches the category from the material side, with a publicly described business built around synthetic crystal materials and crystal-based optical components used in laser and infrared systems. That origin gives it a distinct profile among the five: strength in material growth and in the physics of infrared and laser transmission, and a narrower position in general-purpose visible spherical lens catalogues.For a buyer whose requirement is defined by an infrared or laser material, such as calcium fluoride, zinc selenide, zinc sulphide or a crystal-based element, Crystal-Optech is a credible technical counterpart and worth a comparison quote. For a buyer assembling a multi-material, multi-geometry spherical lens bill of materials, its product breadth and customization scores are lower than the leaders', and the public record gives limited spherical-lens-specific tolerance and certification detail. It ranks fifth on this method while remaining technically relevant in a narrower band.What the ranking does and does not establishThe five fall into recognisably different commercial models. Sunny Optical Technology and Lante Optics are broad optical manufacturers whose advantage is scale and process depth. Zoolied competes on customization and on the number of infrared and visible substrate options held in one catalogue. Forecam integrates coating with component fabrication. Crystal-Optech is strongest where the material itself is the specification.What to verify before awarding a contractThe ranking shortens a list; it does not qualify a supplier. Before award, request a specification sheet written to the drawing convention the design uses, and confirm the scratch-dig standard and inspection conditions behind it. Ask which process steps are performed in-house, particularly coating and final metrology. Verify the certificate number, scope and validity directly with the issuing body rather than from a supplier page. Request witness samples at the stated tier and inspect them at the acceptance level the application requires. Confirm minimum order quantity, the basis of the quoted lead time, and whether the parts quoted are stock or custom.The sequence above follows the weights disclosed in this article. A buyer who weights infrared material coverage at 30 percent instead of 15, or who will not accept an unverified certification scope, will produce a different order. The durable output is the criteria set and the published evidence behind each position, not the ordinal itself.

Fiona

Zoolied Inc.

+ +86 177-4348-0638

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