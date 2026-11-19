Agro Reply

Anwar Ansari

Gold House Ventures joins the round, which funds the product build and first pilots with agri-input dealers and cooperatives.

- Anwar Ansari, Founder & CEO, Agro Reply

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Agro Reply, the AI crop advisory platform for agri-input dealers and cooperatives, has raised $500,000 in seed funding. The round was led by TurboStart with participation from Gold House Ventures.

For most smallholder farmers, the first person they ask about a sick crop is not an agronomist. It is the local input dealer, who is busy, not always trained, and answering from memory. Agro Reply puts an AI agronomist behind that dealer: the farmer sends a crop photo on WhatsApp, and the advisor scans it, answers in the farmer's own language and sends back a short video showing exactly what to do.

"Farmers already trust their local dealer. What the dealer has been missing is backup," said Anwar Ansari, Founder & CEO of Agro Reply. "This round lets us finish the product and put it in the hands of our first pilot partners, so a farmer with a sick crop gets a clear answer the same day instead of waiting for an expert who is days away."

What the funding will be used for

Product: completing the photo diagnosis, multilingual answers and short how-to videos that make up the Scan, Ask and Show flow.

Dealer console: the tools that keep every recommendation inside the dealer's own catalogue and rules.

First pilots: onboarding a small group of input dealers and cooperatives, starting in South Africa.

Early access

Agro Reply is still in development and is now taking early-access requests from input dealers and cooperatives for the first pilot season. Farmers do not need to install anything: the service is designed for WhatsApp first. Dealers and cooperatives can request early access at /register.

About Agro Reply

Agro Reply gives agri-input dealers and cooperatives an AI advisor that diagnoses crop photos, answers farmers in their own language and sends a short video they can act on. Learn more at .

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Anwar Ansari, Founder & CEO

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Anwar Ansari

Agro Reply

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Agro Reply Raises $500K Seed Round Led by TurboStart News Provided By Agro Reply November 19, 2026, 06:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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