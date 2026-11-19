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- Joanne Chen, Senior DirectorCHANGHUA, CHANGHUA COUNTY, TAIWAN, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ECI Elastic Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based manufacturer of narrow fabrics and elastic tapes founded in 1974, has completed a design-led transformation of its factory in Fuxing Township, Changhua County. The work was carried out under the T22 Design Revitalization of Local Industries Project, a program launched by the Industrial Development Administration of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs and executed by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI ). The project reorganized visitor routes, signage and display spaces at the plant and added a showroom where apparel brands can review elastic trims by performance, fiber composition and finish.Narrow fabrics are woven and knitted tapes, webbings and elastics used in waistbands, straps, drawcords and other garment components. ECI is one of eight Changhua manufacturers selected for the Changhua phase of T22, known as the B.S.T. program for its three pillars of Brand, Service and Technology. TDRI matched ECI with two design partners: Xiao Fang Zi Creative Design (曉房子創意設計) for spatial planning and wayfinding, and In-Design (映品形象設計) for corporate visual identity and product display.An initial audit identified three issues: inconsistent signage across gates and workshop entrances, visitor routes that doubled back through offices and loom rows, and a corporate color, ECI Green, that was barely visible inside the building. The redesign addressed each. The entrance now carries a simplified identity built around the company's three stated themes of elastic solutions, creativity and innovation. A floor guide system in ECI Green and slate gray leads visitors through the active production zones. A heritage corridor along the main walkway pairs archival photographs with green ribbon accents to present the company's five-decade history. Former meeting rooms were converted into a showroom with modular grid panels that group narrow fabrics by stretch behavior, fiber content and hand feel."Traditional contract manufacturing means negotiating with international brands over margins down to the second decimal point," said Joanne Chen, Senior Director at ECI Elastic. "Design does not change the processing fee. What it changes is whether the factory has a voice in the development conversation."The transformation supports ECI's shift from original equipment manufacturing (OEM), in which a factory produces to a brand's fixed specification, toward original design manufacturing (ODM), in which the factory contributes its own product concepts at the start of a project. Brand teams visiting the new showroom can examine structures such as elastic bands with variable stretch zones and tapes with integrated tubular storage channels before a garment reaches the pattern stage."T22 worked like a mirror," Chen said. "It showed us how much the technology built here over five decades is worth, and it taught us to turn that invisible strength into something the market can see and hear."The showroom sits on top of a vertically integrated production base. ECI operates facilities in Taiwan, Vietnam and China covering yarn preparation, jacquard and needle-loom weaving, warp knitting, continuous dyeing and finishing, screen printing, sublimation transfer, embossing and silicone anti-slip coating. In-house laboratories test tensile strength, elongation recovery and wash durability. The company holds OEKO-TEX Standard 100, Global Recycled Standard (GRS), Higg FEM, ZDHC and ISO 9001 certifications and processes GRS-certified recycled polyester for brands that require verified sustainability claims.Guided showroom visits and sample swatch kits are available to apparel developers by appointment through ECI's website at . Information on the T22 program is available from TDRI at .About ECI ElasticECI Elastic Co., Ltd. (二億企業股份有限公司) was founded in Taiwan in 1974 and develops and manufactures narrow fabrics and elastic tapes for apparel, activewear, intimate apparel, footwear and medical applications. The company operates vertically integrated production in Taiwan, Vietnam and China and is certified to OEKO-TEX Standard 100, ISO 9001:2015, GRS, Higg FEM, SLCP and ZDHC. More information:

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ECI Elastic Completes Design-Led Factory Transformation Under Taiwan's T22 B.S.T. Program News Provided By Brainiak Consulting November 19, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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