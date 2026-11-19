Davon Carty of the Anguilla Dive Association, left, and Sharon Richardson-Lowe, marketing officer at the Anguilla Tourist Board, meet with attendees at Anguilla's booth at the 2026 DEMA Show in New Orleans.

Representatives of Caribbean destinations, including Anguilla, come together at the 2026 DEMA Show, where regional partners jointly promoted the Caribbean's diverse dive experiences.

From left, Davon Carty of the Anguilla Dive Association; Sharon Richardson-Lowe, marketing officer at the Anguilla Tourist Board; and Ed Arens of Deep Six Dive & Watersports in Florida at the Anguilla booth

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seeking to capture a greater share of the Caribbean's valuable dive tourism market, the Anguilla Tourist Board showcased the destination's underwater treasures, local flavors and welcoming hospitality at the 2026 DEMA Show, held Nov. 3-6 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.Dive tourism is an important segment of the Caribbean's visitor economy, generating revenue for dive operators, accommodation providers, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses while reinforcing the importance of protecting the region's marine ecosystems.Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the annual Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA) Show is the world's largest trade-only event serving the scuba diving, water sports and adventure travel industries, attracting dive operators, wholesalers, travel professionals and other industry stakeholders from around the globe.Anguilla was represented by Sharon Richardson-Lowe, marketing officer at the Anguilla Tourist Board, alongside Davon Carty of the Anguilla Dive Association. The delegation engaged with dive industry professionals, promoted the island's diverse underwater experiences and explored opportunities to expand Anguilla's presence in the international dive travel market.“While Anguilla is internationally celebrated for its spectacular beaches, exceptional accommodations and award-winning culinary experiences, there is an equally compelling story beneath our turquoise waters,” said Kendisha Hall-Prentice, chief marketing officer of the Anguilla Tourist Board.“Our participation at DEMA is part of our broader efforts to diversify our market reach, showcase the breadth of our tourism product and create new business opportunities for our local industry partners.”From vibrant coral reefs and shipwrecks to the waters surrounding offshore islands and cays such as Prickly Pear, Sandy Island, Dog Island and Scrub Island, Anguilla offers a variety of underwater experiences for novice and experienced divers alike. Dive sites span the destination from Anguillita and the West End to Meads Bay, Crocus Bay, Shoal Bay East and Island Harbour.Local dive operators Scuba Shack, Special 'D' Diving & Charters and Vigilant Divers offer a range of services, including guided reef and wreck dives, private excursions, snorkeling, equipment rental and internationally recognized Professional Association of Diving Instructors training and certification.Anguilla's participation also contributed to a strong collective Caribbean presence at the exhibition, with regional destinations collaborating to promote the Caribbean's diverse diving experiences and cultural offerings.A highlight of the week was a Caribbean rum tasting hosted jointly by participating regional destinations. Attendees sampled a selection of Caribbean rums and voted for their favorite, with Anguilla's Cariva Rum securing second place, just one point behind Barbados' renowned Mount Gay Rum.“DEMA provided an excellent opportunity to introduce dive industry professionals to another dimension of Anguilla while strengthening our relationships within the Caribbean and the wider diving community,” Richardson-Lowe said.“The enthusiastic response to Cariva Rum, which is bottled in Anguilla, was particularly rewarding. It allowed us to share a taste of our island while celebrating local entrepreneurship and Caribbean camaraderie.”About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

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Anguilla showcases diving experiences and Caribbean flavor at DEMA Show in New Orleans News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 19, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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