MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Owner and Educational Consultant of Child Centered Services, Francine Lasken Draws on a Career in Teaching, Administration, and Policy to Champion Students and FamiliesClifton, Virginia – Francine Lasken is an accomplished education professional, consultant, advocate, and founder whose career spans teaching, school administration, special education, and public policy. She is the owner of Child Centered Services, where she provides educational consulting, tutoring, testing, advocacy, and psychoeducational support for students and families. Her specialties include special education advocacy, educational consulting, and psychoeducational assessment and testing. With 35 years of experience, she has built a practice centered on the needs of each learner. She speaks both English and French.Francine's academic path reflects her lifelong commitment to learning. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, a Master of Arts in Teaching from Harvard University, and a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) from Columbia University, specializing in Special Education and Educational Administration. Over the course of her career, she has held a teaching certification, an administrative license, a superintendent license, and a credential as a psychological assistant. These qualifications have supported her work with diverse learners in classrooms, schools, and family settings. She is also a member of the United Federation of Teachers, CASIDE, and the Learning Disabilities Association of Northern Virginia.A pioneer in special education advocacy and educational reform, Francine served as Assistant Director of the Office of Governmental Relations at the American Association of School Administrators through a national fellowship. In that role, she collaborated with Congress on early special education legislation, policy initiatives, and copyright revision efforts. She later founded Commonwealth Academy, the first private high school in Northern Virginia dedicated to serving college-bound students with learning disabilities, attention deficits, and different learning styles. Her contributions earned her a plaque honoring her role in establishing the school and recognition in Who's Who in American Education. She has also served on numerous boards and committees focused on learning disabilities, education, community planning, and professional organizations.Francine attributes her success to being a lifelong listener and learner who values the insights and experiences of the people around her. Her mother always encouraged her to pursue her dreams and trust in her abilities. Her mentor, Albert Shanker, taught her a lesson that has stayed with her ever since: the needs and well-being of children must always come first. Those guiding principles have shaped her leadership approach and fueled her commitment to making a meaningful impact in education.The best career advice Francine has received centers on the value of patience and confidence. She learned that people who know their worth and understand the strengths they bring do not always need to prove themselves through words. In her experience, the greatest impact often comes from listening, observing, and letting actions and results speak for themselves. That quiet confidence has served her well in classrooms, in policy discussions, and in her work with families.For young women entering education, Francine emphasizes leading with ethics, compassion, and a genuine commitment to the people they serve. She reminds them that success is measured not only by professional achievements but also by the positive difference they make in the lives of children and colleagues. Her counsel is to stay true to their values, care deeply about others, and let integrity guide every decision throughout their careers.Francine sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as attracting and retaining dedicated, qualified people who are passionate about making a difference. Education depends on individuals who are committed, compassionate, and willing to invest in the growth and success of children. At the same time, she views this challenge as an opportunity to inspire a new generation of professionals to enter the field and carry meaningful change forward.Ethics, honesty, and always doing what is right are the values Francine holds most important in both her work and personal life. She treats people with integrity and refuses to compromise her principles. That commitment shows in her volunteer work providing pro bono support for doctors who serve individuals with limited incomes, rooted in her conviction that everyone deserves access to care and support. She also offers pro bono assistance to families with limited resources, advocates for elder-care issues, and contributes to educational discussions through writing and online advocacy. Outside her professional life, she enjoys reading scientific materials about the brain and the evolution of mankind, exploring Agatha Christie novels, and researching genealogy to better understand history and the connections across generations.Through consulting, writing, advocacy, and community service, Francine continues to make an impact on students, families, and the wider field of education. Her professional philosophy rests on integrity, compassion, and the principle that educational decisions should always prioritize the needs and success of children. From shaping early special education policy to founding a pioneering school and guiding families today, her career reflects a consistent devotion to learners who need a champion. Through decades of public service and personal dedication, Francine Lasken has established herself as a respected leader in educational advocacy whose work continues to open doors for children and the people who care for them.Learn More about Francine Lasken:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Highlights Francine Lasken: A Lifelong Advocate Putting Children First in Special Education News Provided By Influential Women November 19, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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