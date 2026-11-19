Aurix Network introduces EYEMOTION AI, an eye-based wellness application designed to help people better understand their daily condition and make meaningful improvements to everyday life.

EYEMOTION AI explores eye-based wellness insights through a holistic approach to visual characteristics across the eye region, including eye shape, eyelids, eyebrows, and surrounding features.

Aurix Network is a human-centered AI project focused on eye-based wellness insights, personalized lifestyle guidance, and helping people live better every day.

Aurix Network plans to expand beyond eye-region analysis to gait, movement, skin-related signals, and other inputs for a unified AI wellness platform.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aurix Network has outlined a broader vision for a multimodal artificial intelligence wellness platform designed to help people better understand their everyday condition through a growing range of observable human signals.The initiative begins with EYEMOTION AI, the project's first consumer-facing application, which became publicly available on Google Play in August 2026. While the initial product focuses on eye-region insights, Aurix Network's long-term strategy extends beyond the eyes to explore multiple sources of information that may contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of everyday wellness.**From Eye-Based Analysis to Multimodal Intelligence**Aurix Network is developing its technology around the concept of Human-State Intelligence: using AI to interpret selected observable characteristics and present them as understandable information for personal wellness and lifestyle awareness.EYEMOTION AI represents the first stage of this approach. Rather than focusing exclusively on the iris or pupil, the project's eye-based approach considers visual characteristics across the eye region, including eye shape, eyelids, eyebrows, and surrounding features.The application is designed to support non-medical wellness insights related to everyday conditions such as fatigue, focus, stress-related signals, and recovery.Aurix Network intends to expand its research and development into additional observable signals, potentially including walking patterns, body movement, posture, skin-related visual characteristics, and other non-invasive inputs.These potential capabilities are part of the project's future development direction and are not presented as features currently available in EYEMOTION AI.**Building a Unified AI Wellness Platform**The broader objective is to bring multiple analysis capabilities into a unified platform rather than operate each technology as an isolated application.Under this vision, different AI analysis modules would contribute relevant information to a shared wellness experience. The platform would seek to organize these insights and make them easier for users to understand in the context of their everyday routines.Aurix Network refers to this long-term approach as Multimodal Human-State Intelligence.The intended platform architecture is modular, allowing additional analysis methods to be explored, developed, validated, and integrated over time.The availability, accuracy, and practical applications of future modules will depend on ongoing research, technical development, and validation.**Turning Personal Insights Into Better Daily Choices**Aurix Network's primary purpose is not simply to collect information or generate reports. Its goal is to help people understand themselves and make more informed decisions about everyday habits and routines.AI Wellness Coach is central to this direction.The planned coaching experience aims to connect wellness-related observations with practical lifestyle guidance, achievable daily actions, and opportunities to review personal progress.Depending on the information available and the user's preferences, guidance may address general lifestyle topics such as rest, hydration, focus routines, physical activity, and recovery habits.The project's longer-term vision is to bring insights from multiple analysis modules into a more personalized AI wellness experience.Rather than treating a single scan or observation as a definitive assessment of health, Aurix Network intends to emphasize context, individual patterns, and gradual improvement over time.**Privacy and Responsible Development**Aurix Network identifies user consent, data minimization, secure processing, and restricted access as important principles in the development of its AI wellness services.As additional sensing and analysis capabilities are explored, the project intends to evaluate their privacy implications and limit the collection and retention of personal information to what is appropriate for their intended purposes.EYEMOTION AI and the proposed future platform are intended for general wellness, lifestyle support, and self-awareness. They are not presented as medical diagnostic tools or substitutes for professional medical care.Aurix Network does not claim that individual visual characteristics, walking patterns, or other observable signals can independently diagnose disease or determine a person's medical condition.**The First Step Toward a Broader Vision**EYEMOTION AI provides the starting point for Aurix Network's consumer-facing development strategy.The project's subsequent stages are intended to explore additional AI analysis capabilities and progressively connect them through a unified wellness platform.Potential applications involving human verification, privacy-preserving identity, and developer infrastructure remain secondary areas of expansion.The central mission remains consistent across the project's development stages: to help people better understand themselves and support better everyday living.**About Aurix Network**Aurix Network is a human-centered AI project operated by Black Diamond Co., Ltd. in Japan. The project is pursuing a multimodal AI wellness platform that begins with EYEMOTION AI and aims to expand into additional non-invasive analysis technologies, personalized lifestyle guidance, and integrated wellness intelligence.Understand Yourself. Live Better Every Day.Official Website:EYEMOTION AI on Google Play:

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Aurix Network | EYEMOTION AI – Your Eyes Speak, Live Better Every Day

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Aurix Network Unveils Multimodal AI Wellness Vision, Beginning with EYEMOTION AI News Provided By VERYXAI Co.,Ltd November 19, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science



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