WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach and CEO of SCB Health Coaching Supports Women Through Brain Health, Gut Health, and Personalized, Bio-Individual CoachingSequim, Washington – Sherryl Chandley-Brown, NBC-HWC, serves as CEO and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach for SCB Health Coaching, a practice based in Sequim, Washington. After retiring from EMS, she began her health coaching career approximately two years ago, driven by a passion for helping women improve their overall well-being through a deeper understanding of nutrition, lifestyle, and personal health patterns. Her work centers on postmenopausal women who are experiencing challenges such as brain fog, fatigue, stress, digestive concerns, and reduced resilience. Many of the women she serves have a family history of Alzheimer's disease and want to stay sharp, strong, and confidently independent for years to come. Through her coaching, she helps them reclaim their clarity, restore deep sleep, heal their gut, and reignite their energy.Sherryl's path to health coaching rests on a strong academic and professional foundation. She holds a bachelor's degree in Zoology from the University of Texas at Austin and completed graduate studies in Nutrition Sciences at Liberty University, where she earned a master's certificate in nutrition. She is a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) through the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching. Her integrative nutrition training came through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, including additional education as a gut health specialist. She is also a Certified Havening TechniquesPractitioner, credentials that broaden the tools she brings to each client relationship.At SCB Health Coaching, Sherryl's approach focuses on nervous system regulation, cognitive capacity, gut health, nourishment of the body and mind, and the concept of bio-individuality. That last principle reflects her conviction that each person has unique needs and experiences, so no single plan fits every woman. By combining evidence-informed education with personalized coaching strategies, she helps clients identify the underlying patterns affecting their health. Together they build sustainable habits that support long-term vitality and well-being. Sherryl attributes her success first to the guidance and support of her mentor, whose advice has been instrumental in helping her grow both personally and professionally. By actively listening, learning, and applying the wisdom her mentor shares, she has been able to make better decisions and achieve greater success. She is also grateful for the continued support of the Sequim Chamber of Commerce and the community members who engage with her work. These supporters attend her workshops, share her posts, and help her build meaningful connections with others. Their encouragement and involvement have played an important role in her journey.The best career advice Sherryl has received is to act with confidence before she fully feels it, while remaining authentic and true to herself. Along the way, she has learned the importance of listening to her inner voice, staying aligned with her values, and pursuing opportunities that bring genuine fulfillment and joy. Maintaining self-awareness and embracing growth allow her to navigate challenges with confidence. That mindset supports her as she builds a meaningful and successful career.For young women entering health coaching, Sherryl recommends patience, persistence, and commitment to their goals. Success takes time, she reminds them, so it is important to stay focused and to master one area before moving on to the next. By staying consistent, embracing challenges, and continuing to grow, they can build the skills, confidence, and experience needed for long-term success. In a video interview with Influential Women, she added that women chasing their dreams do not need to know exactly where they are going before they begin. Some of the best things in her own life happened because she was willing to take the next step without knowing where it would lead. She encourages women to pay attention to what matters to them, change direction when something no longer fits, and value the experiences they gather along the way, since the person they become in pursuit of a dream may matter as much as the dream itself.Sherryl sees health coaching at a turning point. People have access to more health information than ever before, yet many still struggle with low energy, poor sleep, chronic stress, and difficulty making lasting changes. The biggest challenges facing the profession are helping people understand what health coaching actually is and standing out in an increasingly crowded wellness space. Coaches must also show that lasting health is not created by more information but through personalized guidance, behavior change, and ongoing support. As more people recognize that knowledge alone is not enough, she sees an important opportunity for health coaches to bridge the gap between knowing what to do and successfully doing it.Integrity, authenticity, and alignment between her words and actions are the values Sherryl holds most dear in both her work and personal life. She is committed to finding joy in what she does and to treating others with kindness and respect. She also values the freedom to make intentional choices, along with the curiosity to keep asking thoughtful questions that lead to growth, understanding, and meaningful connections. For Sherryl, being an influential woman is not about having a huge platform or being the loudest voice in the room. It is about using what she has already learned to make a difference for someone else, whether by helping another woman see a possibility she could not see before, encouraging her to trust herself, or showing her that growth and change remain possible at any age.Sherryl shares that message through her writing as well. In her Influential Women article, The Most Dangerous Myth About Aging, she explores how beliefs about aging shape health and longevity, drawing on the research of Yale epidemiologist Dr. Becca Levy. She encourages readers to stop dismissing every new symptom as simply getting older and to ask instead what their body may be trying to tell them, noting that sleep, stress, strength, nutrition, and social connection are often within their power to change. As an active member of the Sequim Chamber of Commerce, she serves her community through education, workshops, and wellness advocacy. She also volunteers with Olympic Theater Arts.By pairing scientific training with compassion and curiosity, Sherryl has turned her retirement into a second career devoted to helping women thrive in the years ahead. Her emphasis on bio-individuality, patience, and personalized support offers women a practical path toward clarity and renewed energy. Through her coaching, workshops, and writing, Sherryl Chandley-Brown continues to show that it is never too late to grow, and that the healthiest, strongest version of a woman can be the one she is today.Learn More about Sherryl Chandley-Brown:Through her Influential Women profile: or through SCB Health Coaching,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Sherryl Chandley-Brown, NBC-HWC, Helps Postmenopausal Women Reclaim Clarity, Energy, And Vitality News Provided By Influential Women November 19, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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