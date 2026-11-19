German Companies Expand Job Cuts Amid AI, Chinese Competition
(MENAFN) German businesses are accelerating workforce reduction and restructuring initiatives, with planned layoffs expected to exceed 160,000 positions within the country and surpass 200,000 worldwide. Rising energy expenses, intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers, and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) are contributing to the pressure on companies.
Germany's economy recorded a modest recovery in the third quarter, expanding by 0.2% compared with the previous quarter and 1.3% year-on-year, according to Destatis.
Major economic research institutes forecast that the country's economy will grow by between 1.3% and 1.4% in 2026. Meanwhile, the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 54.2 points in October, reaching its highest reading in four years.
Despite these encouraging economic indicators, Germany's industrial base continues to experience significant employment losses, highlighting the challenges facing the country's manufacturing sector.
Industrial revenues increased by 4.6% during the third quarter, reaching $599.8 billion. Metal production recorded particularly strong growth of 19.5%, while electrical industry revenues advanced by 12.1%, supported by expanding AI data center construction and increased defense expenditure, according to a recent report from global auditing and consulting firm EY.
Nevertheless, stronger industrial revenues have failed to prevent companies from downsizing their workforces. Employment across the sector declined by 2.6% over the past 12 months, resulting in approximately 140,200 job losses and bringing total industrial employment down to 5.3 million.
The longer-term decline is equally significant, with Germany's industrial sector eliminating 405,800 positions since 2019, equivalent to approximately one in every 14 industrial jobs nationwide.
Germany's economy recorded a modest recovery in the third quarter, expanding by 0.2% compared with the previous quarter and 1.3% year-on-year, according to Destatis.
Major economic research institutes forecast that the country's economy will grow by between 1.3% and 1.4% in 2026. Meanwhile, the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 54.2 points in October, reaching its highest reading in four years.
Despite these encouraging economic indicators, Germany's industrial base continues to experience significant employment losses, highlighting the challenges facing the country's manufacturing sector.
Industrial revenues increased by 4.6% during the third quarter, reaching $599.8 billion. Metal production recorded particularly strong growth of 19.5%, while electrical industry revenues advanced by 12.1%, supported by expanding AI data center construction and increased defense expenditure, according to a recent report from global auditing and consulting firm EY.
Nevertheless, stronger industrial revenues have failed to prevent companies from downsizing their workforces. Employment across the sector declined by 2.6% over the past 12 months, resulting in approximately 140,200 job losses and bringing total industrial employment down to 5.3 million.
The longer-term decline is equally significant, with Germany's industrial sector eliminating 405,800 positions since 2019, equivalent to approximately one in every 14 industrial jobs nationwide.
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