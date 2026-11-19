MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 19 (IANS) A UN General Assembly committee has passed a resolution on North Korea's human rights situation for the 22nd straight year, expressing concerns over Pyongyang's digital surveillance, technology-enabled repression of its people and cyberthreat activities, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The Third Committee, which handles human rights and social affairs, adopted the resolution with 95 votes in favour, 14 against and 58 abstentions at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday (local time), sending it to the General Assembly for final approval in December.

The United States abstained for the first time, taking issue with a reference in the text to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which Washington has accused of exceeding its jurisdiction and infringing on national sovereignty, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Like previous versions, this year's resolution condemned and expressed concerns over the "systematic, widespread and gross" violations of human rights in North Korea "that may amount to crimes against humanity," and the failure to bring those responsible to justice.

The resolution raised fresh concerns over issues of the North's digital surveillance and technology-enabled repression as it highlighted the need to address state restrictions on the rights to liberty of movement, as well as freedom of thought, conscience, religion and belief.

It also called for ending practices of transnational repression, including international abductions and enforced disappearances, cyberthreat activities and the repression of escapees.

The first mention of cyberthreats in the annual resolution came after North Korea was accused late last month of stealing more than USD 6 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance, underscoring growing cybersecurity challenges from Pyongyang.

At South Korea's proposal, the resolution included language stressing the importance of dialogue and engagement with North Korea, including inter-Korean talks, while calling for progress on humanitarian issues, including families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War and those abducted by North Korea, according to the ministry.

Before the vote on the resolution, North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song denounced the annual submission of the resolution as a "politically motivated provocation" aimed at tarnishing North Korea's image and undermining its ideology and political system.

US Ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council Dan Negrea said that the US could not support the resolution as drafted because of the language on the ICC, stressing that its abstention is "not a reflection on the situation" in the North.

The US' abstention came as US President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to reengage with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid speculation that their talks could materialise during his ongoing trip to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week.

"The US had long championed respect for human rights in the DPRK, including at the UN," Negrea said. DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "We have supported this resolution since 2004, and we have co-sponsored it in every UN General Assembly session for the past 22 years."

He added that the US commitment to promoting human rights, accountability and access to independent information for North Koreans is "unwavering."

Those who supported the resolution at the committee session included South Korea, Britain, France and Canada, while countries with close ties to North Korea, such as China, Russia, Cuba and Iran, voted against it.

The Third Committee has adopted the resolution annually since 2005 to shine a light on human rights violations in the North and redouble international calls for Pyongyang to tackle the issue.