MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff took to his social media on Thursday to remember two very celebrated personalities of Indian cinema, legendary wrestler-actor Dara Singh and music composer Salil Chowdhury on their birth anniversary.

He also shared a special birthday wish for veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who turned 75 on Thursday.

For Salil Chowdhury, Jackie shared a picture of the legendary composer along with the message,“Remembering Salil Chowdhury ji on his birth anniversary.”

The story also featured a musical-note graphic, with the background song listed as“Itna Na Mujhse Pyaar Badhaye” by Talat Mahmood and Lata Mangeshkar.

Salil Chowdhury was born on November 19, 1925, was a composer, songwriter, lyricist, poet and writer whose work crossed Bengali, Hindi and Malayalam cinema. He created music for films including Madhumati, Kabuliwala, Parakh, Chhaya and Anand, blending Indian folk traditions with Western classical influences. He passed away aged 69 in 1995.

Jackie's second tribute featured a black-and-white picture of Dara Singh with the words,“Remembering Dara Singh ji on his birth anniversary! Always in our hearts”

Talking about Dara Singh, he was born on November 19, 1928, in Punjab, and built a formidable legacy as a legendary wrestler and actor. He made his film debut with Sangdil in 1952 and became a popular action star through King Kong, Faulad and Rustom-e-Hind. He later became unforgettable as Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Dara Singh passed away on July 12, 2012, aged 84.

For Zeenat Aman, Jackie shared a vintage black-and-white photograph of the actress and wrote,“Happiness Always!” Zeenat Aman was born on November 19, 1951, and became cinema's iconic leading lady and style icon after her breakthrough in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Known for her glamour, confidence and bold screen image, she delivered memorable performances in Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Qurbani, Dostana and Insaf Ka Tarazu.

–IANS

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