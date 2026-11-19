MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) The political suspense surrounding Rajasthan's Panchayat elections will end on Friday, when votes will be counted for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti wards across 37 districts. The results will determine the political balance in rural Rajasthan and pave the way for the election of Zila Pramukhs and Pradhans.

Candidates who fail to win will also have to leave the secluded camps where political parties have kept their nominees ahead of the crucial leadership elections.

Counting will begin at 8 a.m. at the headquarters of all 37 districts. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes recorded through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Elections were conducted for 1,403 Zila Parishad wards across 41 districts and 8,245 Panchayat Samiti wards across 457 Panchayat Samitis.

However, counting on November 20 will cover 1,275 Zila Parishad wards and 7,543 Panchayat Samiti wards in 37 districts.

In Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar, counting for 128 Zila Parishad wards and 702 Panchayat Samiti wards will take place separately on December 17.

The results will determine the composition of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, whose elected members will subsequently choose their respective heads.

In the 37 districts, elections for Zila Pramukhs will be held on November 25, while Panchayat Samiti members will elect Pradhans on November 27.

In the remaining four districts, the Zila Pramukh elections will take place on December 22 and the Pradhan elections on December 24.

The gap between the counting of votes and the elections for these leadership positions has added to political activity, with both the BJP and Congress having moved their candidates into secluded camps to prevent possible defections.

Political parties are closely guarding their candidates as the anti-defection law does not apply to elections for Zila Pramukhs and Pradhans.

This has increased the possibility of horse-trading and cross-voting during the elections. Both the BJP and Congress have already shifted their candidates to secluded locations.

Once the results are declared on November 20, candidates who lose their elections will be excluded from these camps, while winning candidates will remain under close watch until the leadership elections are completed.

Votes will be counted ward-wise at district headquarters. In Jaipur, the counting centre has been established at Bhawani Niketan College of Pharmacy. The Returning Officer will issue identity cards to candidates and their authorised agents for entry into counting centres.

Only the votes of one ward will be counted in a counting room at a time. Once the result for a particular ward is declared, all candidates and agents associated with that ward will have to leave the room.

Candidates and agents representing the next ward will then be allowed inside for the counting process.

Beyond determining the composition of local bodies, the results are expected to influence the political narrative in Rajasthan.

The number of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti wards won by each party will provide an indication of rural voters' political preferences.

A BJP victory would be projected by the ruling party as an endorsement of the government's performance over the past three years.

Conversely, a poor showing by the BJP would give the Congress an opportunity to question the government's performance and claim that rural voters are dissatisfied.

The results will also carry considerable weight for ministers, legislators and senior leaders, as their political influence will be measured by the performance of candidates in their respective areas.

With the relatives of several prominent BJP and Congress leaders contesting these elections, the outcome has also become a matter of family and political prestige.

Several candidates with family connections to influential political figures are contesting Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections across the state.

Parakram Singh, son of senior BJP leader and former minister Rajendra Rathore, and his wife, Kanika Singh, are contesting for Zila Parishad membership.

Kanak Budania, wife of Congress MLA Narendra Budania, is also a Zila Parishad candidate and a contender for the post of Zila Pramukh.

Nani Devi, wife of Congress MLA Pusaram Godara, is contesting for Panchayat Samiti membership and is in the race for Pradhan.

Amin Khan Fakir and Amardin Fakir, brothers of former minister Saleh Mohammad, are contesting for Zila Parishad membership. Amardin Fakir is also the Congress district president in Jaisalmer. Anjana and Harish, daughter and son of former MLA Ruparam Dhandev, are also contesting for Zila Parishad membership.

The granddaughter of former MP Badri Jakhar is contesting for Zila Parishad membership in Jodhpur.

The son of former MLA Malkhan Singh is also in the fray, while Mahesh Meghwal, son of former MLA Heeraram Meghwal, is another candidate for Zila Parishad membership.

Nikita Doodi, daughter-in-law of former Leader of the Opposition Rameshwar Doodi and current MLA Sushila Doodi, is contesting for Zila Parishad membership.

The daughter of former minister Govind Meghwal is also in the fray. Basanti Devi Meena, wife of former Udaipur MP Raghuveer Meena, is contesting for Zila Parishad membership from Salumbar.

She has previously served as Pradhan of Sarada Panchayat Samiti. Vivek Katara, son of former minister Khemraj Katara, is contesting for Panchayat Samiti membership and is also a contender for the post of Pradhan.

Beena Bairwa, wife of Congress MLA DC Bairwa, is contesting for Zila Parishad membership. Devangana Bhupesh, daughter of former minister Mamta Bhupesh, is also a Zila Parishad candidate.

The daughter-in-law of a former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker is also among the candidates contesting the Panchayat elections in Sikar.

With the counting of votes set to determine the winners and losers, attention will now shift to the subsequent leadership elections, where the BJP and Congress will seek to translate their ward-level strength into control of rural local bodies.