MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Star comedian-actor Kapil Sharma shared a glimpse of his family holiday abroad and in his trademark humour expressed gratitude to wife Ginni Chatrath for making his journey“more difficult".

The actor shared a series of pictures from the trip, including many loved-up selfies with Ginni and a family picture featuring their two children.

In the first picture, Kapil and Ginni are seen posing for a selfie outdoors. Kapil is dressed in a black sweater and sunglasses, while Ginni keeps it casual in a black outfit and sunglasses.

Another picture from the series captures Kapil and Ginni with their children, daughter Anayra and son Trishaan, outside a historic-looking building.

Sharing the pictures on his social media account, Kapil wrote,“Saath acha ho to safar aur bhi khoobsurat ho jata hai. Thank you for making my journey more difficult sorry more beautiful my love @ginnichatrath”

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Ginni's relationship goes back many years before their marriage. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family, followed by a reception in Mumbai.

The couple had officially announced their relationship publicly in 2017. Sharing a picture with Ginni, Kapil had written on Twitter (now X)“Will not say she is my better half... she completes me... love you, Ginni... please welcome her... I love her so much.”

Before making their relationship public, Kapil had spoken about knowing Ginni from their college days and their time together in theatre.

The couple embraced parenthood in December 2019 when they welcomed their daughter Anayra. They became parents for the second time in 2021 with the arrival of their son Trishaan. The couple will celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary in December 2026.

On their 5th year of marital bliss, Kapil had shared a romantic picture of himself and Ginni walking hand in hand and wrote,“5 saal kab nikal gye pata hi nahin chala, aise lagta hai jaise abhi 50 saal pehle ki baat hai. Happy anniversary Mrs Sharma @ginnichatrath. Love n happiness always #blessings.”

–IANS

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