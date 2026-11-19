MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 19 (IANS) South Korea, the United States and 11 other countries released a joint statement on Thursday on their cooperation in combating online scams through information sharing, proactive law enforcement and other measures, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

The countries issued a "statement of principles," decrying online scams as "serious and complex" transnational crimes that threaten regional and international peace and security. They included Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The statement came as Seoul has been striving to address online scams targeting its citizens, following reports of South Koreans being abducted and held in Cambodia by criminal rings in recent years, reports Yonhap news agency.

The countries stressed their commitment to considering "targeted" economic sanctions and other measures, including denial of entry, to disrupt criminal activities stemming from online scams and related transnational organisations, according to the statement.

Through these measures, the countries seek to bring to justice and deny safe haven to criminals and those who knowingly or materially facilitate fraud, and deprive them of the proceeds or benefits from their criminal activities, it said.

The statement highlighted the countries' push to locate and identify transnational criminal organisations' financial, physical, operational, and logistical infrastructure and assets while prioritising investigating and arresting leaders of the organisations.

The countries also committed themselves to sharing evidence from their investigations, using intelligence and law enforcement channels, and to strengthening cooperation with virtual asset service providers and other digital platforms to prevent online scams, and identify and track their leaders and operations.

Meanwhile, Seoul shares opened higher on Thursday amid concerns over the sustainability of AI investments. After opening 0.45 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.39 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,073.83.

The index ended 1.99 percent higher at 5,067.44 on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, buoyed by a rally in technology stocks following Nvidia Corp.'s upbeat earnings.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.42 percent.

-IANS

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